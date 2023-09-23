Prost! DC-area Oktoberfest events to cheers to

For those in the D.C. area who are in search of Bavarian brunches and stein holding competitions, skip the long flight to Germany, and instead consider these local Oktoberfest events.

Traditionally, Oktoberfest is an annual celebration that is hosted from mid-September to early October in the Bavarian state in Germany. The festival originated on Oct. 12, 1810, and has continued ever since, with as much as approximately two million gallons of beer served each year.

DC

The Wharf’s Stein Hoisting Competition

Sept. 23 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Across The Wharf at participating restaurants

Free

In the Southwest Waterfront, participating restaurants at The Wharf will allow their guests to go head-to-head in a test of strength with stein hoisting competitions. Restaurants that are participating include Boardwalk Bar & Arcade, Brighton SW1, Canopy Central, Cantina Bambina, Easy Company, H-Bar at Hyatt House, Kaliwa, Kirwans On The Wharf, Lucky Buns, Whiskey Charlie and Rappahannock Oyster Bar.

Wunder Garten’s Oktoberfest

Multiple dates, through Oct. 15,

1101 First Street NE in Washington, D.C.

Free

NoMa’s popular beer garden is celebrating Oktoberfest for several weeks, through Oct. 15. Expect a variety of beers from some of Bavaria’s oldest breweries, such as Weihenstephan. Those who win at the stein holding games will have the chance to get prizes such as a three-hour cabana rental or a $100 drink tab. If dressed up in lederhosen or dirndls, guests all gussied up will get a 10% off discount on their first drink.

Prost’s Oktoberfest

Multiple dates, through Oct. 14

919 5th Street NW in Washington, D.C.

Free

For several weeks, Prost is celebrating Oktoberfest with events such as Pup-toberfest on Oct. 2 with puppy prizes and “puppy bier,” plus a live music and dancing event on Oct. 14. Costumes are encouraged.

Café Berlin’s Oktoberfest

Multiple dates, through Oct. 15

322 Massachusetts Avenue NE in Washington, D.C.

Price varies

From pig roasts to Bavarian brunches to live music extravaganzas, Café Berlin is going all-out when it comes to Oktoberfest this year. The celebrations are on select dates in September and October, with a menu chock full of sausages, sauerkraut and schnitzel.

Virginia

The Boro’s Oktoberfest

Sept. 30 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

8350 Broad Street in Tysons, Va.

Free

For those in Northern Virginia in search of family-friendly events, this Oktoberfest celebration in Tysons, Virginia, offers plenty of activities. Expect face painting, glitter temporary tattoos, crafts and giveaways, plus the usual adult-only Oktoberfest activities, including a stein holding competition.

National Landing’s Oktoberfest

Sept. 30 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Corner of 22nd Street S and South Fern Street in Crystal City, Va.

$10 for general, preordered admission and $15 for day of general admission

Lift your steins and get ready for a day filled with competitions, live music and plenty of lagers to go around. Along with family-friendly activities, German music and bites from Crystal City Sports Pub, there will also be a “best dressed” competition. Guests who pay for their ticket ahead of time will receive a limited edition National Landing BID Stein and one drink ticket.

Alexandria Bier Garden’s Oktoberfest

Oct. 7 from noon to 10 p.m.

710 King Street in Alexandria, Va.

Free

All month long, this Old Town Alexandria bar will be hosting a plethora of Oktoberfest-focused events. On this day, those who visit can expect a stein holding contest with winners not only getting bragging rights, but a $50 gift certificate for later use. Those craving some German nosh can also expect two sausage specials, including a platter of nine sausages or a two-pound pretzel filled with six sausages.

Maryland

Frederick’s Oktoberfest

Sept. 30 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Frederick Fairgrounds at 797 E Patrick Street in Frederick, Md.

Price varies

For one of the biggest Oktoberfest celebrations in the region, look no further than Frederick’s Oktoberfest. There will be several stages with live music across this two-day event. A wide variety of German-style beers will also be served at an indoor fest hall and three outdoor tents. Guests who wear an authentic dirndl or lederhosen to the event have the chance for free admission. Friday is permitted only for those 21 years of age or older, while the event on Saturday is open to all ages.

Gaithersburg’s Oktoberfest

Oct. 8 from noon to 5 p.m.

Bohrer Park at 506 South Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg, Md.

Free

For its thirtieth year, the community of Gaithersburg, Maryland, will offer fall-themed and German-themed activities in a celebration that has drawn crowds as large as 30,000 in years past. On Oct. 8, guests can expect artisans and a business expo plus beer, food, live music and dancing that is sure to delight.

