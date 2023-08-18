Women’s World Cup Final watch parties in DC where you can grab an early brew

Some bars and breweries around D.C. are opening their doors extra early on Sunday to watch Spain and England face off in the final match of the Women's World Cup.

If you’re waking up bright and early and will be in need of a brew – whether that’s beer or coffee – to accompany 6 a.m. soccer, check out some of these watch parties throughout D.C.

We are opening at 6 AM this Sunday for the 🇪🇸 Spain v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England World Cup Finals! Well be serving up Gose-Mosas🍺🍊 & ☕️ Coffee with your favorite spirit added in! Wake-up with us this Sunday down at Navy Yard! pic.twitter.com/i8Osxa6xEX — Atlas Brew Works (@AtlasBrewWorks) August 16, 2023

Atlas Brew Works

1201 Half St SE Suite 120

The Navy Yard location of the Ivy City-based brewery will be opening at 6 a.m. with sour beer mimosas filled and spiked coffees.

Franklin Hall

1348 Florida Ave NW

The beer hall opens their doors at 5:30 a.m. and promises to keep the sound on for the final game of the Women’s World Cup. Early morning patrons at a watch party earlier this month told WTOP that watching a game at Franklin Hall feels like “group therapy.”

As You Are

500 8th St SE

The LGBTQ-owned bakery and bar will be opening up early at 6 a.m. to show the final match, after staying open late for many tournaments during this Women’s World Cup.

Dacha Beer Garden

79 Potomac Ave SE

The beer garden’s location in Navy Yard will be open for the 6 a.m. game, but make sure to RSVP on their Eventbrite page so you can get a free beer.

Toro Bar

3708 14th St NW

This neighborhood bar will be serving breakfast burritos on Sunday morning and promises to stay open all night before the early morning game. They also recommend arriving early.

The Midlands Beer Garden

3333 Georgia Avenue NW

District Sports is hosting a watch party at Midlands that includes a raffle for two U.S. Women’s team jerseys. The party starts at 5:30 a.m. and tickets are $30, which covers a first beer, coffee and a breakfast item. Ticket sales are open on their Eventbrite page.

