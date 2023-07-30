Live Radio
DC Libraries wants to hear you ROAR!

July 30, 2023, 10:15 PM

Presidential residence in Washington D.C. with a big dinosaur roaring in your face.(Getty Images/christiannafzger)
Can you or your kid do a great impersonation of a dinosaur? Were you born with an emphatic Jurassic growl that you just need to express? There is a contest you should know about.

DC Public Libraries is looking for the best dinosaur roars around town for it’s 2023 (wait for it) Dinosaur Roaring Contest.

Entries are being accepted now, but you only have until Tuesday, Aug. 1 to submit. Here’s what you need to know.

Submit your video of 10 seconds or less to the DC Library website. Anyone of any age (or species) is eligible. Judges will be awarding prizes in many categories, including: vocals, performance, direction, production, originality, costumes, choreography, best incorporation of a DC landmark, etc.

Aside from prizes, winners will be included in a compilation video featured on the DC Public Library YouTube page.

So if you, your kids or even your pets are ready to channel the inner T-Rex that exists within all of us, send your video in now.

For more information on the competition, or to submit your video, visit the DC Libraries website.

