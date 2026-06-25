The Space Shuttle Endeavour gets unveiled

The dream was part of a three-part plan that was finally fulfilled as Space Shuttle Endeavour was unveiled in a launch configuration at the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center.

Thirty years ago, the staff of the California Science Center, located near the heart of Los Angeles, had a vision of one day bringing a space shuttle to the City of Angels.

The dream was part of a three-part plan that was finally fulfilled as Space Shuttle Endeavour was unveiled in a launch configuration during a well-attended press conference at the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center.

Today also marked the completion of a decades-long quest by me to photograph all remaining space shuttles:

The last time I saw Endeavour was when she was launched on Jan. 22, 1998, at night to the Russian Mir Space Station for STS-89. What an unforgettable sight and experience that was.

With $410 million raised out of a goal of $450 million, CSC is putting the final touches on the newest expansion that will include over 100 hands-on exhibits related to the Space Shuttle era.

According to a news release, the California Science Center announced that the public will be able to see the new exhibit on Nov. 13, 2026.

They added that “the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center will be the only place in the world to see a complete, authentic space shuttle system, displayed in a 20-story launch position. This transformative 200,000-square-foot expansion of the California Science Center will nearly double its exhibit space, showcasing a diverse collection of 100 artifacts, including rare and historic aerospace objects, as well as 100 new hands-on exhibits, featuring interactive experiences focused on science and engineering.”

This is a truly amazing story that started in 2012 when Endeavour flew to LA on the back of NASA’s 747. A Toyota Tundra truck, on display in the CSC parking lot, towed Endeavour through the tight squeeze of city streets to its new home.

She remained on static display until, as explained in the release, “In early 2024, Space Shuttle Endeavour was lifted into its full stack vertical configuration at 185 feet tall, mated to real solid rocket boosters and ET-94, the last remaining flight-qualified external tank, and installed in its permanent home in the Samuel Oschin Shuttle Gallery, at the conclusion of a six-month process known as “Go for Stack.”

The stack had to be assembled first and was wrapped in a weatherproof covering while the building surrounding it was constructed. This is the only stacking of a space shuttle ever conducted outside of a NASA facility. I can tell you from my experience it is a breathtaking display.

If you ever get to LA — or any of the other space shuttle displays — you owe it to yourself to see these remarkable exhibitions. I know I am looking forward to seeing CSC’s completed project.

Follow Greg Redfern’s daily blog to keep up with the latest news in astronomy and space exploration.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.