Early risers may catch Comet C/2025 R3 this week

Discover your best and only chance to spot Comet C/2025 R3 from the D.C. region this week.

Did WTOP’s coverage of Artemis II’s return to Earth get your cosmic juices flowing? If so, you may want to set your alarm early.

A brightening comet, C/2025 R3, is now visible low in the eastern sky before dawn. The comet appears in the constellation Pegasus, also known as the Flying Horse, and is slowly gaining brightness as it approaches its closest point to the sun.

This week is the best and only opportunity to see the comet from the D.C. region and much of the Northern Hemisphere. After that, it will be lost in the sun’s glare before heading back out of view.

See more details here.

Grab your camera, smartphone, binoculars or telescope and look east before sunrise. This brief celestial visitor will not be around for long.

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