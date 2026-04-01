Eyes to the Skies for April: Lyrids meteor shower and a launch window for Artemis II

Each month WTOP’s “Eyes to the Skies” feature previews the best the sky has to offer stargazers regarding the moon, planets and stars. Space-related events that might interest you taking place in the D.C. region will be included as well.

The Milky Way rises after midnight for spectacular views from a dark sky sight.(WTOP/Greg Redfern) The Milky Way rises after midnight for spectacular views from a dark sky sight.(WTOP/Greg Redfern) “Eyes to the Skies” is a recurring feature and publishes on the first of every month. You can find it on WTOP’s The Space Place. Email Greg your space questions and he might answer them in the next edition.

Each month WTOP’s “Eyes to the Skies” feature previews the best the sky has to offer stargazers regarding the moon, planets and stars. Space-related events that might interest you taking place in the D.C. region will be included as well.

Let’s get to the skies for April 2026!

Must-see sky sights for April

Venus will get higher and brighter in the west after sunset as the month progresses.

The Lyrids meteor shower takes place with no interference from the almost first quarter moon.

The moon will occult (cover) our star of the month, Regulus.

The summer Milky Way rises in the east/southeast after midnight, getting higher until morning twilight.

The winter constellations are our home in the Milky Way galaxy. When we look at them, we are seeing our galactic neighborhood. In April they will be getting lower in the south western sky during the month.

Star of the month

In April be on the lookout for bright Regulus, heart of Leo the Lion. The moon will occult the star this month.

Highlights of the month

April 1-6 — Artemis II launch window for April. WTOP will be covering the status of the mission.

April 1 — The full pink moon occurs at 10:12 p.m. Get the particulars for your location here.

April 2 — Almost full moon and the star Spica rise together in the east after dark.

April 3 — Remember our star of the month in October, Algol? It is worth looking at it going to minimum brightness for two hours centered at 1:39 a.m., and then getting brighter. See the other dates this month below. Try taking a smartphone/camera picture or maybe even a video.

April 5 — Algol again at 10:28 p.m.

April 6 — In the southeastern sky rising around 1 a.m., the bright moon is near the bright star Antares.

April 18 — If you have a totally clear view of the western horizon at dusk, scan using binoculars to look for a very slim crescent moon just to the lower right of Venus. Use Venus as a guide to find the moon. Worthy of taking a picture with your smartphone or digital camera.

April 19 — If you have a totally clear view of the western horizon at dusk, scan using binoculars to look for a slim crescent moon above Venus. Use Venus as a guide to find the moon. As it gets dark you will see the Pleiades star cluster nestled between the moon and Venus. You will want a picture with your smartphone or digital camera of this beautiful lineup.

April 22 — The Lyrids meteor shower peak takes place after midnight to the predawn sky. From a dark sky site, expect 10-15 Lyrids an hour.

April 23 — As it gets dark you will see the Pleiades star cluster near Venus in the west. You will want a picture with your smartphone or digital camera of this beautiful lineup.

April 23 — Algol again at 3:22 a.m.

April 24 — If you have binoculars or a telescope, Venus and Uranus are less than a degree apart, with Venus just above Uranus.

April 26 — Algol again at 12:11 a.m.

April 28 — Algol again at 9:06 p.m.

April 25 — The moon occults Regulus. Binoculars or a telescope will enhance viewing this event. Definitely worth trying to get a picture with your smartphone or digital camera using zoom.

The moon

April 1 — Full pink moon

April 10 — Last quarter

April 17 — New moon

April 26 — First quarter

Planets

Mercury is low in the east before dawn late in the month.

Venus is visible in the west at dusk and gets higher in the sky during the month.

Mars is in the glare of the sun.

Jupiter is visible after dark and very bright.

Saturn is very low in the southwest after dark and fades into the glare of the sun early in the month.

Uranus is in the western sky after dark. You need a telescope to best observe the planet, although it is visible in binoculars.

Neptune is in the western sky after dark. You need a telescope to observe the planet.

Pluto is way out there in the solar system and requires taking images through a telescope spaced days apart to hunt it down.

D.C.-area events

Bonus section

Use this useful tool to create a custom star chart for your location to help you find your way around the stars. While you are at it, check out these other very useful astronomical tools.

And if you want to plan ahead for 2026 sky events, here’s a nifty guide to help.

You can also send in any space related questions to my email address. Suggestions about this feature are also welcome.

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