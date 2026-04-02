After liftoff, how Artemis II astronauts are setting up home in space

Now that the Artemis II astronauts are in space after a spectacular liftoff of their 10-day Artemis II mission what will they be doing? Here is the scheduled day-by-day activities for the crew and mission.

Now that the Artemis II astronauts are in space after the spectacular liftoff of their 10-day mission, what will they be doing?

Here is the schedule of day-by-day activities for the crew and mission.

First and foremost, Artemis II is a test flight. It’s designed to learn about the performance and characteristics of the Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft. With the successful countdown and launch of Artemis II, valuable Space Launch System data and flight experience was gained for future Artemis missions.

The Orion spacecraft, never flown by humans, got quite the workout on Day 1. The interim cryogenic propulsion stage propelled the crew to high Earth orbit. In the first 24-hours, mission-scheduled flight maneuvers will be carried out by pilot Victor Glover and Cmdr. Reid Wiseman, two veteran Naval Aviators.

During the “proximity operations demonstration,” the crew flew Orion around the detached interim cryogenic propulsion stage, making close approaches to testing how Orion maneuvered around another spacecraft.

However, they will not dock with the interim cryogenic propulsion stage.

What’s on the agenda Thursday?

Thursday night, on Day 2, after an extensive check out of the Orion spacecraft and crew, the decision will be made for “go/no-go” for translunar injection burn.

Christina Koch will set up Orion’s system to perform the burn, done by Orion’s main engine on the spacecraft’s European Service Module. Also called the orbital maneuvering system engine, it provides up to 6,000 pounds of thrust — enough to accelerate a car from 0 to 60 mph in about 2.7 seconds.

This design was successfully used on the Space Shuttle’s Orbital Maneuvering System.

If the “go” is given for translunar injection, the engine will do a burn to set up a free return trajectory at 8:12 p.m.

According to NASA, instead of requiring propulsion on the return, this fuel-efficient trajectory harnesses the Earth-moon gravity field, ensuring that — after its trip around the far side of the moon — Orion will be pulled back naturally by Earth’s gravity for the free return portion of the mission.

Making Orion feel like home

The crew has started making their Orion spacecraft, named “Integrity,” their home. Starting in Earth orbit, the crew tested communication and navigation systems, exercise equipment — yes, crew workouts are essential to their health — and the life support system that removes carbon dioxide from the air.

Already, they’ve fixed an issue with the toilet on board — with the help of some teammates back on Earth, according to NASA.

They also changed out of the orange spacesuits worn for launch to work in regular clothing.

Oh, and the crew is testing the potable water dispenser that will provide drinking water and rehydrate the food they brought along.

Food is critical for the crew’s health, performance and morale during their lunar voyage. Oh my, how the space food has changed since astronauts last went to the moon over 53 years ago!

The crew had input into the mission’s food selection process and made up their desired meals well before launch. The menu, meal preparations and eating periods had to be coordinated with the mission schedule in order to accommodate the crew’s sleep and work/mission event schedule.

Watch video from NASA to see Christina and Reid in “Food Lab” trying out what looks like really good food!

Stay tuned to WTOP for ongoing coverage of Artemis II.

GO ARTEMIS II!

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