Cops in the kitchen: How PGPD is helping those in need on Thanksgiving

This week, police officers in Prince George's County are going all-out to put a worthy Thanksgiving meal on the tables of families in need.

There’s a high level of affluence in the D.C. area, but also a tremendous number of families further down the economic ladder. This week, police officers in Prince George’s County are going all-out to put a worthy Thanksgiving meal on their tables.

Officers from the PGPD’s various community engagement units are coming together to get hundreds of meals out to families in need. Those meals are being donated by kitchens throughout the region.

To make it all come together, officers are putting on aprons and chopping up veggies, if needed.

Cpl. Derreck Clagett, who is part of PGPD’s Community Engagement Unit for the second district, showed up to Ashling Kitchen and Bar in Crofton on Tuesday morning to help prepare more than a dozen meals that will be donated and delivered Wednesday.

When Clagett showed up for duty, he was told to start chopping celery — lots and lots of celery.

“It was different. Definitely not a normal day for me, but I enjoyed it,” he said. “I’m not going to tell my wife I know how to do all of that now but, yeah, definitely learned a lot about how to cut that stuff up.”

The celery and carrots being chopped up will go into the stuffing and other side dishes being cooked up by John Walsh, executive chef at Ashling.

“Helping the communities is the most important thing, and giving to those who are need is very rewarding,” said Walsh, after supervising his new prep cooks. “They need our support, and we’re going to show that.”

When all is said and done, a meal will be served consisting of a big thyme-encrusted turkey, gravy made from scratch, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, stuffing, and candied yams made with Saigon cinnamon and brown sugar. For dessert, it’ll be pumpkin pie.

“Totally rewarding,” Walsh said. “I mean, it’s a joint effort. It’s from all of us, and they’re so helpful and so kind. Very, very blessed.”

Sgt. Jonathan Miller, who is also with the District 2 Community Engagement Team, said the families getting these meals are those recommended by school counselors from around the region, or are families they’ve come in contact with in the past.

“It’s met with such appreciation, and, I mean, just tears of joy,” Miller said. “Sadly we live in a crazy world. … Things like this remind the world that there’s still great people out here. There’s still positive people out here that want to make a great impact.”

When the deliveries get made Wednesday, police will also provide information about other county services and resources that could assist those families.

This is the second year Ashling Kitchen and Bar has worked with Prince George’s County police to help meet the need. Saeed Ashrafzadeh, who along with his wife, owns Ashling.

“They’re in these communities every day. They know these families,” Ashrafzadeh said. “We get to just enjoy seeing the smiles on their faces.”

