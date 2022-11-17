RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live Updates | Russian missile hits Ukraine’s Odesa region | Who's responsible for missile strike in Poland? | G-20 leaders condemns Russia | Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude’
2022 Thanksgiving DC-area grocery store hours

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

November 17, 2022, 4:29 AM

It’s a Thanksgiving nightmare — forgetting that one essential ingredient that ties together the dish. Luckily, last-minute shoppers can turkey trot to some grocery stores in the D.C. area that are open on the holiday.

Food Lion: Open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find a store location.

Fresh Market: Open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find a store location online.

Giant: All stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Catering hours will be cut off at 4 p.m. and pickup services will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find a local store.

Harris Teeter: Open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find a store location.

Safeway: Most stores are open but hours vary. Contact your store for more information.

Wegmans: Stores will close 4 p.m. Find a location on their website.

Weis: Open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Store locations can be found on their website.

Whole Foods: Stores are open but hours vary. Contact your local store prior to visiting.

The following stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day:

  • Aldi
  • BJ’s
  • Costco
  • Lidl
  • MOM’s Organic Market
  • Publix
  • Sam’s Club
  • Target
  • Virginia ABC Stores
  • Trader Joe’s 
  • Walmart 

