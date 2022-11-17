2022 Thanksgiving DC-area grocery store hours

It’s a Thanksgiving nightmare — forgetting that one essential ingredient that ties together the dish. Luckily, last-minute shoppers can turkey trot to some grocery stores in the D.C. area that are open on the holiday.
Food Lion: Open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find a store location.
Fresh Market: Open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find a store location online.
Giant: All stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Catering hours will be cut off at 4 p.m. and pickup services will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find a local store.
Harris Teeter: Open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find a store location.
Safeway: Most stores are open but hours vary. Contact your store for more information.
Wegmans: Stores will close 4 p.m. Find a location on their website.
Weis: Open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Store locations can be found on their website.
Whole Foods: Stores are open but hours vary. Contact your local store prior to visiting.
The following stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day:
- Aldi
- BJ’s
- Costco
- Lidl
- MOM’s Organic Market
- Publix
- Sam’s Club
- Target
- Virginia ABC Stores
- Trader Joe’s
- Walmart