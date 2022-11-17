2022 Thanksgiving DC-area grocery store hours

It's a Thanksgiving nightmare -- forgetting that one essential ingredient that ties together the dish. Luckily, some grocery stores in the D.C. area are open on the holiday for last-minute shoppers.

Listen now to WTOP News

It’s a Thanksgiving nightmare — forgetting that one essential ingredient that ties together the dish. Luckily, last-minute shoppers can turkey trot to some grocery stores in the D.C. area that are open on the holiday.

Food Lion: Open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find a store location.

Fresh Market: Open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find a store location online.

Giant: All stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Catering hours will be cut off at 4 p.m. and pickup services will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find a local store.

Harris Teeter: Open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find a store location.

Safeway: Most stores are open but hours vary. Contact your store for more information.

Wegmans: Stores will close 4 p.m. Find a location on their website.

Weis: Open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Store locations can be found on their website.

Whole Foods: Stores are open but hours vary. Contact your local store prior to visiting.

The following stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day: