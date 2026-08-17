Data Doctors: How to use AI to fight scams

The surge in AI-generated scams via text and email has made fraud far more convincing.

Q: Do artificial intelligence detection apps really work on scam messages?

A: Most dedicated “scam detector” apps flooding the app store are disappointing. They can try to lock you into pricey monthly subscriptions, collect your personal data or simply hand you a vague “safe or unsafe” score without explaining why. They also add to the endless pile of apps requiring security and feature updates.

Instead of downloading another single-use app, you’re much better off using a free, general-purpose AI chatbot, such as ChatGPT, Claude or Gemini. Because these tools work seamlessly across your smartphone, tablet and computer, they’re always within reach whenever a suspicious message pops up.

The surge in AI-generated scams via text and email has made fraud far more convincing. Scammers now use AI to write polished, personalized messages, eliminating the bad grammar and awkward phrasing that used to be dead giveaways. According to the FTC, Americans reported losing nearly $16 billion to fraud in 2025, but you can use those same AI tools to fight back.

Ask for a lesson

The real secret lies in how you ask. Most scams succeed by inducing panic, such as a frantic text claiming your bank account is frozen, or that an expensive item was just purchased on your account. Instead of reacting in the heat of the moment or asking the AI, “Is this a scam?” try prompting it like this:

“Analyze this message for signs of a scam. Explain what the sender wants me to do, what could happen if I do it and identify the specific red flags.”

Instead of a generic verdict, the chatbot breaks down the mechanics: “The sender is creating artificial urgency, using a fake tracking link to steal your login credentials.”

The AI doesn’t need to click the link, it simply spots red flags in the visible web address, such as misspelled brand names, unusual domain endings or anonymous link shorteners that legitimate businesses rarely use.

Seeing those hidden tactics exposed instantly strips away the panic. Having AI explain the mechanics helps build your intuition. You aren’t just evaluating one message, you’re training yourself to spot the red flags in future scams.

Protect your privacy first

Before submitting anything to a chatbot, take five seconds to clean the text after pasting it in. Delete your name, phone number, account number and email address. If a message feels particularly sensitive, don’t paste the entire thing, instead just copy the suspicious paragraph or describe the situation in plain English.

Treat it as a coach.

A chatbot can be a brilliant adviser, but keep two simple rules in mind:

AI can be wrong: If a chatbot says “looks legitimate,” but the message asks for money, gift cards or login details, never treat that as a green light. Verify the request independently.

Never click the link: No matter what the chatbot says, never click a link in an unexpected text or email. If you think an alert might be real, open the official app directly or call the company using a phone number from your bill or card.

If you aren’t sure what to do next, keep the conversation going: “How can I safely check if my account actually has a problem?”

For anyone who hasn’t found a reason to try an AI chatbot yet, scam detection is the ultimate entry point. It’s free, accessible and could save you a lot of money and heartache as digital fraud continues to evolve.

Ken Colburn is founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services. Ask any tech question on Facebook or X.

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