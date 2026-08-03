Data Doctors: What the deadline extension for Windows 10 means

Microsoft has extended its Extended Security Updates program, known as ESU, for consumers through Oct. 12, 2027. The program provides critical security updates for eligible Windows 10 computers.

Q: What should I do if I’m still using Windows 10?

A: If you held onto Windows 10 after Microsoft ended free support last October, you just got some unexpected breathing room.

Microsoft has extended its Extended Security Updates program, known as ESU, for consumers through Oct. 12, 2027. The program provides critical security updates for eligible Windows 10 computers that would otherwise no longer receive them.

Think of ESU as a bridge between Windows 10 and whatever comes next. Microsoft just made that bridge a year longer, but it still has an end.

What ESU does and doesn’t do

Your Windows 10 computer didn’t suddenly become obsolete when regular support ended Oct. 14 of last year. It still works, your programs still run and, with ESU, important security vulnerabilities continue to get patched.

What you aren’t getting is continued development of Windows 10. ESU doesn’t provide new features or return the operating system to full support. Its primary purpose is to keep your computer protected while you make plans to move on.

Without those security updates, vulnerabilities in an operating system are like unlocked windows in an otherwise secure house. Attackers actively look for them, and as new vulnerabilities are discovered, the number of unlocked windows can continue to grow.

That’s why enrolling in ESU is important if you’re going to continue using Windows 10.

Check if your PC can run Windows 11

The extra year doesn’t change the first thing I’d recommend: find out whether your current computer can run Windows 11.

Go to Settings, then Windows Update and look for the Windows 11 upgrade option. You can also use Microsoft’s PC Health Check tool to determine whether your computer meets the requirements.

If it does, upgrading is still the obvious path for most users. Windows 11 remains a free upgrade for eligible Windows 10 computers. Even though the process generally preserves your files, programs and settings, make sure you have a verified backup of your data first.

If your computer doesn’t qualify, the ESU extension gives you something valuable: time.

Instead of feeling pressured to replace a perfectly functioning computer this October, you now have another year to plan for its replacement, watch for sales and make the transition on your schedule.

Don’t confuse an extension with a solution

If you’re staying with Windows 10, make sure your computer is actually enrolled in ESU. Simply continuing to use Windows 10 doesn’t automatically mean you’re receiving the extended security updates.

You should also continue keeping your internet security software, your browser and other Internet-connected applications updated, avoid downloading software from unfamiliar sources and maintain current backups of anything important.

The additional year of ESU is welcome news, especially for anyone with an older computer that works perfectly well but can’t meet Windows 11’s hardware requirements.

Just don’t mistake Microsoft’s extension for a change of direction. Windows 10 is still on its way out.

Microsoft moved the end of the bridge another year down the road. If your computer can’t make the move to Windows 11, use that extra time to plan what you’ll replace it with rather than waiting until you reach the end.

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