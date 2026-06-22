Data Doctors: What to do when your PC keeps rebooting

A reboot loop doesn't automatically mean your computer is dying or that all is lost.

Q: My Dell computer keeps restarting over and over and I can’t get it to stop — what’s happening?

A: If your computer suddenly starts crashing, displaying the dreaded “blue screen of death,” or endlessly restarting, your first instinct may be to panic, but don’t.

A reboot loop doesn’t automatically mean your computer is dying or that all is lost.

Recent events involving Dell and HP computers are a good reminder that sometimes the problem isn’t Windows and it isn’t the failing hardware. Think of it like a bad GPS update in your car. The vehicle itself may be perfectly fine even though the software controlling part of it has become confused.

When the helper becomes the problem

Earlier this month, thousands of users experienced serious problems after updates from both computer manufacturers caused widespread issues.

Dell released an update to its SupportAssist software, a utility that comes pre-installed on many Dell computers. It’s designed to monitor system health, run diagnostics and help keep drivers updated.

Unfortunately, a flaw in the update caused repeated system crashes and blue screen errors. Because SupportAssist operates with deep access to the operating system, the issue was severe enough to bring affected computers down on a regular basis.

HP users experienced a different problem. A BIOS update, which affects the low-level firmware that helps your computer start up, caused some systems to enter a BitLocker recovery loop. Instead of loading Windows normally, affected computers repeatedly asked users for an encryption recovery key that many didn’t know existed.

In both cases, the computers themselves were generally fine. The problem was caused by software updates that didn’t behave as expected.

Understanding the layers

One reason these incidents confuse people is that most users think of their computer as Windows plus their applications.

In reality, there are several layers working together behind the scenes. Hardware, firmware, software drivers, manufacturer utilities, Windows and your applications all have a role to play and any one of them can become the cause of the problem.

When something goes wrong, Windows often gets blamed because it’s the only layer most people can actually see.

What to do first

If you can still get to your Windows desktop, check for updates from both Microsoft and your computer manufacturer. Dell users should run SupportAssist or Dell Command Update and install any available updates, including fixes released after the problem was discovered. The other option is to uninstall the Dell support program and rely on Microsoft’s management tools going forward.

If your computer won’t start normally, disconnect any recently added hardware such as printers, external drives, or docking stations and try again.

You can also attempt to access Windows Recovery options and run Startup Repair. If that sounds intimidating, that’s a good point to reach out to a trusted tech resource for assistance.

Don’t assume the worst

While boot loops and Blue Screen errors can certainly be frustrating, they’re often caused by software problems rather than failing hardware.

The bigger lesson is that modern computers depend on a complex ecosystem of software working quietly in the background. Most of the time, those tools make life easier. Occasionally, they create problems of their own.

Situations like these are a good reminder that keeping a current backup of your important files can turn a devastating computer crisis into a temporary inconvenience.

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