Data Doctors: Is my old Windows 10 computer useless now?

With Windows 10 officially retired, millions of older PCs are now vulnerable to security threats. If your device can't upgrade to Windows 11, consider some of these tips from Data Doctors' Ken Colburn.

Q: What should I do with my older computer that can’t run Windows 11?

A: Now that the Oct. 14 deadline has passed, Windows 10 is officially retired, meaning Microsoft will no longer provide free security updates unless you take immediate action. This affects millions of functional PCs that are incompatible with Windows 11 — primarily due to the lack of the TPM 2.0 security chip.

Operating an unpatched system is a serious risk. Without monthly security patches, your computer will become a target for hackers who know that some people haven’t taken action yet. If upgrading to Windows 11 is not an option, you have three practical choices to keep your machine safe.

The temporary option: Extended Security Updates

If you need more time before buying a new computer, Microsoft offers the Extended Security Updates program. This provides critical security patches for one additional year, until Oct. 13, 2026. This is a short-term option that does not include new features, bug fixes or full technical support.

Multi-Device Coverage: The ESU license is tied to a single Microsoft account and covers up to 10 eligible home PCs, but you’ll still need to install it on every computer.

Enrollment options for the first year:

Free Option (Sync): Enroll at no cost by signing in to a Microsoft account and syncing PC settings using the Windows Backup feature. Free Option (Rewards): Redeem 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points for the license. Paid Option: Pay a one-time charge of $30.

A long-term option: Install ChromeOS Flex

The safest long-term solution is to replace Windows 10 with a modern, free and lightweight operating system. This is an ideal way to revive older hardware that struggles with the complexity of Windows.

Google’s ChromeOS Flex is designed specifically to run efficiently on legacy PCs, turning your machine into a fast, secure Chromebook.

Who it’s for: Users, such as younger students, whose primary activities are performed via a web browser (email, streaming, Google Docs, Microsoft 365).

Benefits: This could turn that old PC into a separate “homework” machine, so your kids aren’t sharing your primary computer.

A Critical Warning: Installing ChromeOS Flex will completely erase Windows 10 and all data on the hard drive. Back up all your documents, photos and personal files before you begin this process.

Retirement and repurposing

If your PC is very old (pre-2010) or you prefer not to switch operating systems, retiring the machine safely is the best choice.

Secure erasure: Before recycling or donating, use Windows 10’s built-in reset feature (“Remove everything” option) to securely wipe the hard drive.

Donate it: Many charitable organizations or your local school may be able to use it as a repurposed Chromebook. All Data Doctors locations work with the AZStrut program to securely wipe and repurpose viable devices or responsibly recycle them if they aren’t usable.

Doing nothing is not an option: It’s critical not to leave an unsupported Windows 10 PC connected to the internet, as you’ll have a huge bullseye on your computer for the bad guys. They’ve already started scanning for vulnerable computers, so don’t be their next victim.

Ken Colburn is founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services. Ask any tech question on Facebook.

