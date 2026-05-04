Data Doctors: Which email did I use for that?

The problem often isn't your password; it's figuring out which of your many email addresses, usernames or sign-in methods you originally used.

Q: Help! I have multiple email addresses and can’t remember which one I used to create an account I really need to get into.

A: It’s a frustrating scenario that we’ve all encountered: you try to log into an account, enter your email address and password, and get told it doesn’t exist. The problem often isn’t your password it’s figuring out which of your many email addresses, usernames or sign-in methods you originally used. If you’ve accumulated personal, work, shopping and junk mail accounts over the years, you’re certainly not alone. It’s the digital equivalent of having a drawer full of keys and not knowing which one opens which lock.

Start with your password manager

If you use a password manager and you should this is the first place to look. Most password managers store not just your password, but the email address, username and website associated with each account. Think of it as a master directory for your entire digital life. A quick search for the site name will often surface the exact credential combination you need in seconds, or at least the proper email address or username so you can reset the password.

Search your inboxes

If that doesn’t work, search each of your email accounts for the name of the service along with terms like “welcome,” “confirmation,” or “password reset.” Most services send at least one email immediately after registration, so if you received it, it’s likely still sitting in one of your inboxes. If you roughly remember when you signed up around a vacation, holiday season or major purchase narrowing your search to that time period can speed things up.

Use the “forgot password” tool strategically

Most login pages include a “Forgot Password” link that sends a reset email. If you’re not sure which address is on file, try submitting each one through that form whichever inbox receives the reset message is the one tied to that account. Also make sure you’re on the company’s legitimate website before clicking any reset links.

Check for alternative sign-ins

A significant number of websites and apps today allow you to sign in using Google, Apple, Facebook or Microsoft instead of a traditional email and password. This is where many people accidentally create duplicate accounts you may have originally used “Sign in with Google” but later tried creating a manual login with the same email address. Check the connected apps section of each service: Google at myaccount.google.com, Apple under Settings, Facebook under Apps and Websites, and Microsoft at account.microsoft.com. These lists often reveal services you’ve long forgotten you connected.

Look for clues in your browser

Modern browsers save login information and sometimes remember which account you used on a given site even if you didn’t use a formal password manager. Clicking into a login field may display saved email addresses automatically. Check the saved passwords section of every browser you routinely use on both your computer and smartphone.

Prevent the problem going forward

The real solution is consistency. Using separate email addresses for different purposes shopping, financial accounts, personal communication is perfectly fine, as long as you have a system you’ll actually remember. A password manager that records which email and sign-in method you used for every account becomes that system. Once that habit is in place, these account recovery headaches become far less common.

Ken Colburn is founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services. Ask any tech question on Facebook or X.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.