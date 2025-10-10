Data Doctors: How to spot ‘Official Document’ email scam

Messages that reference an "official document" are designed to create anxiety and a sense of urgency. But these phishing scams often have some red flags.

Q: I keep getting emails for official business documents that I have no idea about. What should I do?

A: Getting unexpected emails that appear to be about contracts, invoices or “final agreements” can feel unsettling. Scammers know that official-sounding paperwork gets attention, which is why these types of phishing attempts are so common.

Why they work

Messages that reference “completed agreements,” “banking forms” or “urgent contract updates” are designed to create anxiety and a sense of urgency. Many people click without thinking, worried they’ll miss something important.

It’s like getting a phone call where the caller ID says “bank,” but the voice on the other end asks you to confirm your account number. Just because the label looks right, doesn’t mean the request is legitimate.

Signs it’s a scam

Phishing emails often contain red flags that you can spot if you slow down:

Mismatched senders : The “from” line might display Adobe, Aetna or DocuSign, but the actual sending domain could be something odd like mailer@randomhost.com.

: The “from” line might display Adobe, Aetna or DocuSign, but the actual sending domain could be something odd like mailer@randomhost.com. Suspicious links : Hover your mouse over a button or hyperlink without clicking. If it doesn’t point to the official site (like adobe.com), it’s suspicious.

: Hover your mouse over a button or hyperlink without clicking. If it doesn’t point to the official site (like adobe.com), it’s suspicious. Generic wording : Real business emails usually include account details, names or references. Scammers keep it vague because they’re casting a wide net.

: Real business emails usually include account details, names or references. Scammers keep it vague because they’re casting a wide net. Pressure tactics: Phrases like “you’re done signing” or “your account will be suspended” are crafted to make you react quickly.

What you should do

Don’t click links or attachments. They’re the most common way attackers try to compromise your device. Check the headers. Every email has hidden technical details called headers that show where it really came from. To see them, you’ll need to open Gmail (or your email provider) on a computer, not your smartphone. In Gmail’s desktop version, click the three dots in the upper-right corner of the message and choose “show original” at the bottom of the list. In those details, you’ll see results for three tests — SPF, DKIM and DMARC — that verify whether the sender was authorized and if the message was altered. If they all say “pass,” the message likely came from the real company. If you see “fail” next to any of them, it means the email didn’t pass the test and is almost certainly a fake. Verify directly. If the message appears to come from your bank, insurer or a signing service, open a new browser window and log in to their official website directly or call a verified phone number. Never call any phone number listed in the message or trust any link in the message.

When it might be real

Sometimes services like DocuSign or Adobe Sign are legitimately used to send contracts. The difference is context — you should already know you’re expecting a document. If no one told you to watch for something, treat it as untrustworthy until confirmed.

New rule to adopt

If an email about business documents shows up unexpectedly, slow down and confirm before acting.

It’s just like getting a letter in your mailbox. If it looks official but you don’t recognize the sender, you’d never immediately sign it or send money — you’d check first. Your inbox should be treated with the same caution.

By building this reflex, you’ll avoid falling for the “quick click” that scammers are counting on.

Ken Colburn is founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services. Ask any tech question on Facebook.

