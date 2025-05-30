Data Doctors: Beware the ‘found in China’ iPhone scam

Losing your iPhone is stressful enough without having to deal with scammers. Activating "Lost Mode" is the right thing to do, but it could be how thieves contact you.

Q: My iPhone was stolen six months ago, and I just received a text from someone in the Philippines claiming they have my phone, asking me to remove it from my iCloud account so they can reset it. What should I do?

A: Having a smartphone stolen is stressful enough without having to deal with scammers. Activating “Lost Mode” is the right thing to do, but it could also be how thieves figure out how to contact you.

This scam targets iPhone users after their stolen devices are marked as lost in Apple’s “Find My” system, which prevents thieves from using it.

How the scam works

A user loses their phone and remotely locks it through Find My, enabling Lost Mode. This feature not only disables the phone for anyone who tries to use it but also allows the owner to display a custom message on the lock screen — often something like, “This phone is lost. Please call me at,” followed by a spouse’s or your phone number.

The victim then receives a text, email or even a phone call from someone claiming to have found the phone. They often say they’re in a different country — China and the Philippines are common locations in many reports — and that they want to return or reset the device, but can’t because it’s locked to the original Apple ID.

Their request? They ask you to remove the device from your iCloud account so they can perform a factory reset, so your data gets wiped out. They might claim they bought the phone secondhand and didn’t realize it was lost, or that they work at a repair shop and just want to restore it.

Sometimes they’re even polite and apologetic, hoping to earn your trust.

This is a well-composed scam, and the goal is simple: trick you into disabling Activation Lock, which is Apple’s anti-theft protection. Once the phone is removed from your iCloud account, the thief can wipe it clean and resell it on the black market at full value.

What makes this scam especially effective is that it preys on people who are already upset about losing their phone and hopeful that someone has found it. But this isn’t about reuniting you with your lost device — it’s about getting around Apple’s security so the bad guys can cash in.

How they find you

In most cases, they get your contact info directly from the message you posted using Lost Mode. If you included your phone number or email address, you’ve essentially handed them a direct line to try and manipulate you.

Even if you didn’t, these are sophisticated organized crime rings that have other ways of figuring out who owned the iPhone.

How to Protect Yourself

Never remove your device from your iCloud account unless you have it physically back in your hands.

Avoid posting personal phone numbers or emails in the Lost Mode message. If you must include contact info, consider using a throwaway email or a Google Voice number.

Ignore calls or texts from people claiming to have your phone, especially if they’re asking you to disable Find My.

They’re likely to be relentless and, in some cases, may keep trying to convince you for many months.

Apple designed Activation Lock to protect your device and your data. The only way thieves can make use of a locked iPhone is if they convince you to unlock it for them, so don’t do it!

Ken Colburn is founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services. Ask any tech questions on Facebook or X.

