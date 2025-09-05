Data Doctors: Why scam emails just got smarter

This wasn’t a direct Gmail hack, but the fallout gives scammers a sharper set of tools. Data doctors breaks down how to stay safe.

Q: What should I be doing as a Google user after the data breach?

A: You’ve likely seen headlines warning that “all Gmail users” must change passwords after a big “Google data breach,” but that’s not actually what happened. Google wasn’t directly compromised, and your personal Gmail account wasn’t exposed.

The issue started with a tool that connects to Google’s Salesforce server. That tool was abused in a way that let criminals grab Gmail-related data that was actually publicly available information.

As a result, scammers now have high-quality lists of validated names, emails and phone numbers to make their phishing emails and scam phone calls sound much more convincing. Google shut down the misuse quickly, but the ripple effect means you should be more alert than ever.

The biggest concern has been the noticeable increase in very convincing spear-phishing attempts that security experts are associating with the breach.

Improve your password

Even though passwords weren’t stolen, if you’re still using an eight-character password or the same password on your Gmail account with other accounts, take this opportunity to create a much longer password (I recommend 16 characters or more) that is unique to this account.

Your email account is the most important account you own, as it’s where password resets are sent for all your other accounts

Use passkeys wherever possible

Google is pushing everyone toward passkeys, which use your fingerprint or face scan instead of a password. Passkeys can’t be phished, making them a much stronger lock on your digital door.

Keep two-step verification turned on

This extra step makes it much harder for attackers to break in. If you ever get a login code text message that you didn’t start, change your password immediately.

Be wary of ‘urgent’ Google messages

Scammers will try to rush you into clicking a link or sharing a code. Don’t take the bait. If you get a message that seems urgent, go straight to myaccount.google.com to see if there are legitimate alerts.

Review your connected apps

In your Google Account under “Security,” then “Third-party access,” check which apps have permission. If you don’t use them anymore or don’t recognize them, remove them. Many attacks happen through these side doors, not through Google itself.

Expect smarter phishing attempts

Since scammers may know more about you or your company, their messages may sound unusually accurate and look like they’re coming from other employees, vendors or shipping companies. Always pause and verify unexpected requests through a channel you already trust, such as a phone call or other secure internal communication channels.

Other clever phishing or vishing (scam phone calls) that appear to be from banks, credit card companies, or other major organizations are likely to increase, so be vigilant.

Check your accounts regularly

Take a minute to glance at your bank statements and email activity regularly. Spotting something odd early is often the difference between a nuisance and a full-blown takeover.

Bottom line

This wasn’t a direct Gmail hack, but the fallout gives scammers a sharper set of tools. Treat every unexpected message like a stranger at your front door: verify before you open. Passkeys, app cleanup and a little skepticism are the best ways to stay safe.

Ken Colburn is founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services. Ask any tech question on Facebook.

