Data Doctors: Do I really need to stop using Chrome?

Q: Do I need to switch from Google Chrome to Microsoft Edge because of Microsoft’s warnings if I have Trend Micro installed?

A: If you’ve seen recent headlines, you might be wondering if Microsoft is sounding the alarm or simply promoting its own browser. The latest warning is tied to a newly discovered malware known as StilachiRAT, which has sparked concern because of its pervasive threats.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what’s actually going on and whether switching browsers should be on your to-do list.

The threat Microsoft is talking about

The StilachiRAT malware is no joke — it’s built to infiltrate Windows systems and steal all kinds of sensitive data. This includes credentials stored in browsers, clipboard contents, system information and even keyboard input. Once it’s in your computer, it can be hard to detect and even harder to remove without the right tools and skills.

Microsoft has been vocal in suggesting the switch to Edge, citing its deeper integration with Windows security features — specifically Microsoft Defender SmartScreen, which can block malicious sites and downloads in real-time. They argue that if you’re using Chrome and not running any additional security software, you’re more exposed to these types of attacks.

Is this really about the browser wars?

This isn’t the first time Microsoft has pushed users to switch browsers.

Over the years, it’s used system alerts, pop-ups and even built-in Windows messages to promote Edge, often highlighting its security benefits. While their concerns aren’t completely unfounded, it’s also fair to say there’s a marketing component at play here.

The risk isn’t exclusive to Chrome as any browser that stores passwords or interacts with your system in a way that malware can exploit is vulnerable. But StilachiRAT is delivered through phishing emails and malicious downloads. It doesn’t matter what browser you’re using if you open the wrong file or click the wrong link.

What if you’re using internet security software?

If you’re running a third-party internet security suite, like Trend Micro, you’re already taking the right steps to block malware like this. These tools add layers of protection that go beyond what either Edge or Chrome can offer on their own.

For example, Trend Micro includes real-time file scanning, browser protection, email filtering and behavior monitoring — all of which are designed to detect and stop threats like StilachiRAT before they can do any damage.

If you’re already using a comprehensive security suite and practicing basic digital hygiene (keeping software updated, being cautious with unknown links or downloads, etc.), there’s no pressing reason to abandon Chrome.

The Edge advantage — if you’re unprotected

Switching to Edge might make sense if you’re relying solely on Windows’ built-in protections. Edge combined with Windows Defender SmartScreen can reduce your exposure to malicious websites and risky downloads.

Third-party security programs like Trend Micro offer more robust security, so instead of switching browsers, I’d suggest installing better protection.

This malware warning is a serious reminder of the threats we all face, but it’s not a browser-specific flaw — it’s a wake-up call for users who aren’t taking security seriously.

The best defense doesn’t have much to do with which browser you use as much as how well you protect your system and how cautious you are online. The reality is that humans are always the weakest link in the cybersecurity chain.

Ken Colburn is founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services. Ask any tech question on Facebook or X.

