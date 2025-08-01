Data Doctors: How to detect browser hijacking

A browser hijack sounds dramatic, but it’s one of the most common and easiest to miss signs of unwanted software.

Q: How can I tell if my web browser has been hijacked?

A: A browser hijack sounds dramatic, but it’s one of the most common and easiest to miss signs of unwanted software. Instead of breaking your computer, it silently alters how your browser functions, typically to generate revenue from you without your consent through ads, affiliate commissions or data collection that is sold to advertisers.

The usual signs

The most obvious red flag is when your homepage or default search engine changes without your consent. If you unexpectedly find yourself searching through an unfamiliar search engine, or your start page becomes something new or strange, it’s often because your browser has been hijacked.

Other clues are extra toolbars or buttons that appear in your browser menu bar at the top. Many hijackers piggyback on free software downloads, adding “helpful” search bars that clutter your screen and redirect your searches.

Pop-up ads that appear out of nowhere when you’re not on advertising-heavy sites are another general sign. Legitimate websites don’t usually force constant pop-ups, but rogue extensions or hijacked settings do.

Where it comes from

Most browser hijacks don’t arrive through a “hack” in the traditional sense — they come bundled with free software or browser extensions. When you click through installation screens without reading, you can unintentionally agree to change your homepage, search engine or install add-ons.

Malicious websites can also push fake updates or pop-ups saying you need a “security tool” that’s just adware that allows them to hijack your browser.

Checking your browser

If you use Chrome or Edge and suspect something is off, go to settings and click “On startup” to verify your settings for what happens when you start the browser.

On Firefox, open settings, then home for homepage, then search to check your engine.

On Safari, open settings, general for homepage and search to check your default engine.

If you see something you didn’t set, change it back. Also, check “Extensions” or “Add‑ons” in each browser. Remove anything you don’t remember installing or haven’t used recently.

Getting rid of it

Most hijacks can be removed by uninstalling suspicious programs in your computer’s “Apps” or “Programs” list and by removing bad extensions.

If that doesn’t clear it up, try running an antimalware scan to catch stubborn remnants. In some cases, the sophistication used in the hijack may require a seasoned technician to completely eradicate the mess.

Preventing future hijacks

When adding new programs, stick to reputable software sources and always choose the “advanced” or “custom” install options so you can uncheck extra offers. Now that you know what to look for, make it a habit to periodically review your browser settings.

Also, keep your browser updated; hijackers often target older versions with known weaknesses.

Why it matters

Even if a browser hijack feels like a small nuisance, it can be a gateway to bigger risks. Redirecting your searches can lead you to shady websites or expose you to more aggressive scams. At the very least, it keeps you from getting good search results when you are trying to research things.

The good news about this specific malady is that it’s one of the easiest problems to fix, once you know what to look for.

Ken Colburn is founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services. Ask any tech question on Facebook.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.