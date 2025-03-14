Data Doctors: Why your laptop battery is overheating

If your laptop battery is heating up more than usual, it’s important not to ignore it. While some warmth is normal during use, excessive heat can be a sign of serious issues.

Q: What’s causing my laptop battery to get overly hot?

A: If your laptop battery is heating up more than usual, it’s important not to ignore it. While some warmth is normal during use, excessive heat can be a sign of serious issues that might impact both performance and longevity.

In severe cases, excessive heat can cause the battery to bulge or even explode.

Here are some common reasons your laptop battery might be running hotter than it should:

High performance demands

If you run resource-heavy applications, such as video editing software, high-resolution games or multiple browser tabs with media content, it can push your laptop’s processor and battery to their limits. The harder your system works, the more power it draws, leading to excess heat.

Reducing what’s running simultaneously may help, but if your laptop is underpowered for the tasks you are asking it to do, the only real solution is to upgrade to a more capable unit.

Poor ventilation

Laptop cooling vents aren’t necessarily obvious, but they rely on airflow to keep internal components cool. If your laptop is placed on a soft surface, such as a bed or on top of a blanket, it can block the vents and insulate the battery, causing heat buildup.

Use your laptop on a hard, flat surface to ensure the cooling vents can operate properly and the vents are free of dust and debris.

Leaving it plugged in

It may be convenient to leave your laptop plugged in all the time, but it can have negative consequences if you do it all the time. One of the byproducts of charging your battery is heat and a reduction in the overall life of the battery.

Background processes overload

Excessive background processes running in the system tray can add to your processor’s load. If you haven’t had a cleanup performed for a couple years, multiple programs have likely added themselves to your startup.

The older and slower your laptop is, the more important it is to keep it maintained for optimum performance.

Aging or failing battery

Lithium-ion batteries all have a finite number of charge cycles before they start to lose capacity.

If your laptop is a few years old and heating up more frequently, it could be a sign that the battery is nearing the end of its life span.

You can check this in Windows 10 and 11 by running a battery report. For Mac devices, simply check “Battery Health” in the computer’s settings.

Charger issues

Using an incompatible or faulty charger can also lead to excess heat generation. Always use the charger the manufacturer recommends and avoid cheap, third-party alternatives that might not regulate power properly.

Malware or software issues

Certain types of malware or poorly written software can cause your system to run hotter by overloading the CPU and battery. Running a malware scan and keeping all your software updated can help prevent this type of battery strain.

Don’t ignore it!

If your laptop battery continues to run excessively hot despite these precautions, it may be time to have it checked by a professional. Ignoring persistent overheating can lead to reduced battery life, performance issues or even potential damage to internal components. Stay proactive and keep your laptop running cool!

Ken Colburn is founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services. Ask any tech question on Facebook or Twitter.

