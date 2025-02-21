Data Doctors: Deficiencies in Windows Defender and a possible alternative

While Windows Defender does a decent job blocking malware, it lacks many of the advanced features found in security suites, such as Trend Micro Internet Security.

Q: What does Trend Micro’s Internet Security do over Windows Defender?

A: Cyber threats today aren’t just about viruses. Phishing scams, ransomware attacks and identity theft are all evolving, making basic antivirus protection insufficient. While Windows Defender (now called Microsoft Defender Antivirus) does a decent job of blocking malware, it lacks many of the advanced online protection features found in security suites, such as Trend Micro Internet Security.

As a built-in tool, scammers and hackers focus on finding ways to circumvent the limitations of Defender because they know so many users rely on it as their only line of defense.

Trend Micro’s AI-based defense

As most modern threats come from the internet — malicious websites, phishing scams and fake downloads — having active web protection is vital. Windows Defender has SmartScreen, which helps detect dangerous websites that have been identified, but it lacks the advanced AI-based filtering that Trend Micro provides against newly created sites.

It also uses AI detection to proactively identify new phishing scams before they become widespread along with real-time link scanning to ensure that any link you click is safe.

If you do a lot of online shopping, banking or browsing, Trend Micro’s AI-powered filtering offers far superior web security against the most common threats.

Multilayered ransomware protection

Ransomware is one of the biggest cybersecurity threats today — encrypting files and demanding a ransom for their return. Windows Defender offers Controlled Folder Access, which provides some protection, but it requires manual setup and doesn’t proactively block new ransomware variants.

Trend Micro’s Folder Shield automatically protects critical files without you having to manually identify what’s important.

Additionally, they use behavioral AI technology, which analyzes how programs and files behave, rather than relying on known malware signatures that must be added to a dynamic list.

This allows for protection against “zero-day” attacks, which take advantage of newly discovered vulnerabilities in Windows and browsers.

A multilayered approach provides the ability to monitor suspicious file modifications to prevent ransomware encryption in its tracks.

Privacy protection and parental controls

Windows Defender is strictly an antivirus tool — it does not include privacy features, identity theft protection or social media security.

For those active on social media, Trend Micro provides a privacy scanner that checks popular networks for risks and helps you optimize your privacy settings.

Other options, such as Pay Guard for online banking and shopping protection, Secure Erase and Data Theft Prevention, aren’t available in Defender.

Parental controls allow you to set schedules, block specific or inappropriate websites, prevent programs from running at certain times, and provide reporting for parents to see what is being done online.

Email security and phishing protection

Phishing attacks — where hackers impersonate banks, retailers or even friends — are one of the most common cybersecurity threats you’ll experience. Windows Defender does not have built-in email security or phishing filters, leaving you on your own against fake emails and malicious attachments.

Adding the Trend Micro Toolbar provides additional protection against suspicious or dangerous websites with green, yellow and red indicators, as well as Email Defender for popular webmail services such as Gmail, Yahoo Mail and Outlook.

If you rely on email for work or personal use, Defender leaves a major security gap that Trend Micro fills.

