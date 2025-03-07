Data Doctors: Cybersecurity tips for traveling abroad

Traveling abroad for the first time is an exciting experience, but it's also a prime opportunity for cybercriminals to target unsuspecting tourists.

Q: What should I do to my tech before my first trip to a foreign country?

A: Traveling abroad for the first time is an exciting experience, but it’s also a prime opportunity for cybercriminals to target unsuspecting tourists. Whether you’re checking your email, using public Wi-Fi, or doing some online banking, your personal data and financial security may be at risk. Hardening your devices and accounts before you leave is a critical first step.

Update everything

Start by making sure your devices and mobile apps are updated with the latest security patches. Hackers focus on exploiting outdated software, so ensuring your phone, laptop or tablet are updated is your best defense.

Enable two-factor authentication

By now, you should have already enabled this vital security tool on all your critical accounts, such as banking, email and social media, as it’s the best defense against compromised passwords.

If not, it should be your highest priority as it’s similar to having a debit card that doesn’t require a PIN when it’s not enabled.

Also, find and store copies of the backup codes in case your smartphone goes missing.

Take it to the cloud

Backing up critical data is another key step before departure, including images of all your important travel documents, such as passports, travel insurance and reservations.

Using cloud storage ensures that even if a device is damaged, lost or stolen, your important files remain accessible from another device.

Set up device tracking

Activate tracking and remote wipe capabilities, such as “Find My iPhone” for Apple devices or “Find My Device” for Android.

Practice the tracking process before you leave so you’ll know exactly what to do if something goes missing.

Install a VPN

You’ll likely be connecting to the internet on a variety of public Wi-Fi networks, so a virtual private network, or VPN, program should be installed on all your devices for those times.

You should avoid using public Wi-Fi networks for banking or other sensitive logins, but if it’s necessary, you should do so through a VPN.

All your financial interactions will be safest via the financial institution’s app over a VPN to avoid what could be a fake website.

Public Wi-Fi that requires no password or acknowledgment page for terms of service should be avoided altogether.

Install WhatsApp

If you don’t already use WhatsApp, install it and get it set up on your smartphone as it’s commonly used by businesses in foreign countries as a primary communication channel instead texting or email.

Phishing scams

Travelers often receive fake emails or texts pretending to be from hotels, airlines or banks. Links in unexpected messages should never be clicked.

Even if you think it’s legit, go to the associated website manually or contact the sender directly via phone, WhatsApp or email to prevent falling for scams.

Set up your digital wallet

If you don’t already have Apple Pay or Google Wallet set up on your smartphone, do it before you leave. Using “tap to pay” whenever possible will give you the safest way to pay for things abroad.

Knowledge is power

Traveling should be about experiencing new places, not worrying about digital security risks. Taking the time to prepare before you depart and being cautious when you hit foreign soil is the key to keeping devices and personal information safe.

Ken Colburn is founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services. Ask any tech question on Facebook or X.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.