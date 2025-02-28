Data Doctors: How to quiet ads and suggestions in Windows 11

Microsoft has been steadily increasing the presence of promotional content, pop-ups and ads across its Windows 11 operating system. Here's how to manage it.

Q: How can I purge Microsoft’s constant ads, pop-ups and suggestions in Windows 11?

A: If it seems as if you’re seeing more suggestions from Microsoft creeping into your Windows experience, it’s not your imagination. Microsoft has been steadily increasing the presence of promotional content across its operating system.

From the start menu to File Explorer to pop-up notifications, Microsoft’s “suggestions” might be helpful to some, but they’re often just ads in disguise. The good news is that you can quiet the noise with a few tweaks to the settings in various places.

Start menu suggestions

Windows likes to suggest apps in the start menu, but these are often just promotions for Microsoft Store apps. To disable them:

Open Settings by pressing the Windows icon key and the I key Click the three horizontal lines in the top left side, then on “Personalization” and then on “Start” Toggle off “Show recommendations for tips, app promotions and more”

Lock screen ads

If you’re seeing ads on your lock screen, it’s likely due to the Windows Spotlight feature. You can disable it by:

Opening Settings Click on “Personalization,” then “Lock screen” If the personalize your lock screen setting is set to Windows Spotlight, change it to either “Picture or “Slideshow” Next, turn off “Get fun facts, tips, tricks and more on your lock screen”

File explorer promotions

Microsoft has even slipped ads into file explorer, pushing OneDrive and Microsoft 365. To turn them off:

Open File explorer Click the three horizontal dots in the menu bat, then select “Options” Click the “View” tab at the top, then in the “Files and folders” section, scroll down and uncheck “Show sync provider notifications”

Taskbar search

If you’re seeing ads in your taskbar search:

Open Settings Go to “Privacy and security,” then to “Search permissions” Scroll down to the “More settings” section and turn off “Show search highlights”

Notification ads

Windows will sometimes present you with helpful “tips” that are just ads for Microsoft services. To turn these off:

Open Settings Go to “System,” then “Notifications” Scroll down and open additional settings then uncheck the “Show the Windows welcome experience” and “Get tips and suggestions” boxes.

Microsoft account prods

If you don’t use any of Microsoft’s online services, such as One Drive or 365, you can stop them from nagging you to sign in with a Microsoft account:

Open settings, then “Accounts,” then “Your Info” Click on “Sign in with a local account instead” and follow the instructions to switch

While not all ads can be removed (such as those burned into Microsoft’s free apps), these steps should significantly reduce the clatter.

Microsoft will continue to use new ways to push its services, so expect to see them pop up elsewhere over time. The exact setting to disable them may also change around or get moved, so it may require some extra digging in the settings down the road.

Notifications from other apps

If you’re also getting notifications from other apps you don’t care for, take the time to scroll through the list in the system, then notifications section of settings and turn them off.

Ken Colburn is founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services. Ask any tech question on Facebook or X.

