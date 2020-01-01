How will gadgets change our lives in 2020 and beyond?

Data Doctors Ken Colburn forecasts how quickly-evolving personal technologies will change our lives in the coming years.

It is hard to believe the first iPad was released 10 years ago. On the first day of 2020, Data Doctors’ Ken Colburn says quickly-evolving personal technology will change our lives in the next decade in ways we can’t imagine.

“Starting with 5G [fifth-generation wireless technology] and the wireless car, both of which will create new industries that don’t even exist today,” said Colburn.

Technology will assist humans in completing tasks, he said.

“Artificial Intelligence will impact virtually everything we do in the next decade,” Colburn said. “And with any luck, the traditional password will be replaced with a combination of biometrics and artificial intelligence.”

In the same way the so-called gig economy led to businesses like Uber and Takl, evolving technology will create new opportunities for businesses.

“Robotics and machine learning will continue to reshape the global workforce, leading to more nontraditional jobs born out of emerging industries that probably don’t even exist today,” said Colburn.

And though advances in technologies can provide new options, they can also lead to increases in cybercrime.

“The continuing evolution of artificial intelligence will lead to things like voice fonts, which will allow you to create your own speaking language so that your computer can act like you and sound like you,” said Colburn. “It’s going to make it difficult for all of us to figure out if what we’re listening to and watching are real or fake.”

Colburn said, historically, criminals have been the first to take advantage of new technologies.

“The trend on hacking people instead of technology is absolutely going to continue to grow, and it’s incumbent on all of us to become more security aware,” Colburn said. “We’re now the focus of all the attacks and not our technology.”

