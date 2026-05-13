Newborn baby found abandoned near Stafford County park, deputies say

A sheriff's office spokesperson said an "alert citizen" found the baby and called authorities.

Authorities in Stafford County, Virginia, say they’re searching for the mother of a newborn baby found abandoned Tuesday afternoon near a public park.

Deputies said the baby was found in the area of Coriander Lane and Embrey Mill Road, near Embrey Mill Park.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said an “alert citizen” found the baby and called authorities.

“We can confirm the baby is safe and is currently receiving care and support from medical professionals,” said Jackson Arnold, public information officer for the sheriff’s office. “It’s still an ongoing investigation, but we are concerned for the child’s mother and/or father.”

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media about a large police presence nearby the Embrey Mill Park at around 5 p.m. and asked the public avoid the area as deputies investigated.

Deputies don’t know how the baby got there, and the sheriff’s office is not releasing any more identifying information about the child.

“We’re working to just reunite a family and ensure everyone involved receives the support they need,” Arnold said.

The baby is in good health, according to authorities, who are asking anyone with information to come forward to assist in their investigation.

“Any residents or businesses in the area are asked to review any available security or doorbell camera footage from May 12, 2026, between 12 p.m. and 3:10 p.m.,” Arnold said.

Tips can be called in to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.

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