Man arrested after Stafford Co. chase, accused of impersonating FBI agent

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

May 2, 2022, 6:44 PM

A man was arrested in Stafford County, Virginia, Sunday night and charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer after he allegedly flashed a badge and gun at a work crew who asked him to move his car.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the crew had asked 49-year-old Nicholas Rudolph of no fixed address to move his SUV from a parking lot at the Stafford Market Place at about 7:45 p.m. Sunday so they could work on the lot.

Instead, the sheriff’s office said, Rudolph flashed a gun and a badge.

The crew called 911, and when deputies approached the car, Rudolph allegedly drove off.

Deputies chased Rudolph from the marketplace onto Garrisonville Road, U.S. Route 1 and then onto I-95 in a chase that reached 88 mph, the sheriff’s office said, adding that Rudolph allegedly continued to flash an FBI badge. They stopped him after about a 2-mile chase that ended near the Prince William County line.

Rudolph surrendered without further incident. A BB gun was found on him, authorities said, and assorted fake FBI credentials were found in the car. He’s been charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer, brandishing, obstruction, reckless driving and eluding, and is being held without bond.

