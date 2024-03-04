Suspect with chain saw in custody after manhunt in Stafford Co.

A suspect is in custody who was armed with a chain saw and a hammer while he invaded a home and tried to steal a vehicle in Stafford County, Virginia, on Monday morning, deputies say.

The suspect was taken into custody following a search that Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Major Shawn Kimmitz said was sparked when the person “unlawfully” went into a home on Musselman Road at 7 a.m.

“When frightened by the homeowner, he fled the scene on foot,” Kimmitz said at a news conference.

The suspect then tried to break into a car farther down Musselman Road before running away again, Kimmitz said.

At some point while law enforcement were searching for him, Kimmitz said he dropped the chain saw.

“After an exhaustive manhunt using our drone and canine, deputies were able to locate our suspect from the earlier burglary and attempted carjacking along Musselman Road,” Kimmitz said. “That suspect has been taken into custody behind Rappahannock Landing, and he will be headed to the magistrate’s office.”

No details about his identity have been made public. Kimmitz said the sheriff’s office is “seeking numerous warrants,” but he did not clarify the exact charges against the suspect.

