Man dies in crash with Stafford Co. sheriff’s deputy

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

February 20, 2022, 2:39 PM

A man was killed in a crash with a Stafford County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office car Saturday night, the sheriff’s office said Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement that Enrique Rodriguez Guevara, 24, of Stafford, was killed in the crash, which happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Garrisonville Road.

The preliminary investigation is indicating that Guevara was heading east just past Shelton Shop Road when he lost control and went sideways into the concrete median divider. His car then went over the median and into the path of a marked Stafford County Sheriff’s Office car. Guevara died at a hospital of his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

They added that the deputy who was driving the marked car wasn’t headed to an emergency and had no time to react to the other car. The deputy was also taken to the hospital and later released.

The investigation continues.

