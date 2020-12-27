Stafford County to get restaurant meals to families in need

Virginia's Stafford County is using almost $800,000 in federal funds to help families in need get something to eat at locally owned restaurants.

Stafford County is using a Community Developments Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to provide $200 restaurant vouchers to each of the county’s 3,900 Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipient families, The Free Lance-Star of Fredericksburg reports.

Supervisor Meg Bohmke said residents have been struggling since March, and she is hopeful that the money will bring them some joy.

Three rounds of coronavirus aid have resulted in about $3 million going to county businesses and to help advance broadband services.

