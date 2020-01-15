Home » Stafford County, VA News » Virginia man charged with…

Virginia man charged with pulling knife on Taco Bell workers

The Associated Press

January 15, 2020, 7:25 AM

FALMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a man has been charged with lunging at Taco Bell employees with a knife after becoming upset about the type of food they gave him.

Stafford County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo says 39-year-old Octavious N. Hodges is accused of entering the Falmouth restaurant on Monday and trying to order from the dollar menu, despite only having 70 cents.

Employees gave him a free taco, but he became upset about the type of taco he received and eventually pulled a knife on the workers.

Police say he lunged at the workers and made threats.

Hodges is charged with attempted malicious wounding, among other counts.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Food & Restaurant News Latest News Lifestyle News Local News Stafford County, VA News Virginia News
taco bell

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up