Off-duty federal officer involved in fatal shooting of 61-year-old man in Stafford; deputy grazed by the bullet

An off-duty federal law-enforcement officer was involved in the fatal shooting of a 61-year-old man Friday evening during a disturbance that began over a reckless driver in a Stafford County neighborhood.

At 6:35 p.m. deputies responded to Stratford Place subdivision for a reckless driver and disturbance.

An off-duty federal law enforcement officer had confronted a motorcyclist driving recklessly through the area on a blue and white off-road motorcycle, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The motorcyclist left the area, but returned a short time later with family members.

“Deputies stopped the motorcyclist and his family members in a white Lincoln near the intersection of North Jenny Lynn Road and Cross Cut Lane,” the release said. “The three family members began causing a disturbance with the deputies and the off-duty federal law enforcement officer who was still in the area. Deputies attempted to quell the disturbance, but it turned physical.”

During the disturbance, a 61-year-old man who lives in a nearby home approached the scene and became involved, according to the release.

“The federal law enforcement officer’s gun discharged and the 61-year-old resident was struck in the chest. That resident was transported to the hospital and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries last night,” the sheriff’s office said.

The federal officer’s bullet also grazed a deputy, who suffered minor injuries, the release said.

As a result of the initial investigation, detectives charged 20-year-old Nicolas Vazquez 21-year-old Angel Vazquez and 46-year-old Xavier Vazquez with assault and battery on law enforcement, assault by mob, conspiracy to commit a felony and obstruction, the release said.

All three were held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

“A booking photo is not yet available for Angel Vazquez,” according to the release.

None of the deputies involved fired a weapon.

“This is an ongoing investigation and although we talked to many witnesses last night, we are asking any other witnesses to contact our office,” the sheriff’s office said.

If you have any information or video of the incident or reckless motorcyclist, contact Detective Boyle at 540-658-4400.