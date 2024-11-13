Cockfighting ring shut down in Northern Virginia

An cockfighting operation involving 80 chickens has been discovered and dismantled by authorities in Stafford County, Virginia.

Deputies in Stafford County recovered 80 chickens from a home, leading to felony charges.(Courtesy Stafford County Sheriff's Office) Deputies in Stafford County recovered 80 chickens from a home, leading to felony charges.(Courtesy Stafford County Sheriff's Office) An cockfighting operation involving 80 chickens has been discovered and dismantled by authorities in Stafford County, Virginia.

Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office served a stolen property warrant Nov. 7 at a residence on Norman Road, where they had received reports that cockfights were taking place, according to a Facebook post from Sheriff David Decatur.

At the home, deputies found a large number of chickens and obtained a second search warrant and 80 game fowl chickens were seized, pending a seizure hearing. Deputies also recovered controlled substances, equipment and weapons directly related to cockfighting, Decatur said.

On Wednesday morning, the birds were handed over to the custody of animal control and 47-year-old Sergio Munoz was taken into custody. He’s charged with five counts of felony animal fighting.

As for the chickens, they are now under the care of the Stafford County Animal Shelter.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.