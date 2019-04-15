202
Home » Stafford County, VA News » Woman killed after tree…

Woman killed after tree falls on Virginia home during storm

By Rob Woodfork April 15, 2019 1:53 pm 04/15/2019 01:53pm
Share

A tree crashed into a home in Stafford County, Virginia, during a storm early Monday, killing a 78-year-old woman and injuring an 82-year-old man.

Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded just before 1:45 a.m. on Doyle Place in Aquia, Virginia. Officials said the woman and man were asleep inside the home.

The woman was found pinned under the tree and pronounced dead shortly after 2 a.m.

The man was sent to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
fallen tree Local News stafford county fire and rescue Stafford County, VA News Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Easter recipes

Here are several recipes — for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert — to make your holiday meal memorable.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!