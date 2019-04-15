Woman killed after tree falls on Virginia home during storm

A tree crashed into a home in Stafford County, Virginia, during a storm early Monday, killing a 78-year-old woman and injuring an 82-year-old man.

Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded just before 1:45 a.m. on Doyle Place in Aquia, Virginia. Officials said the woman and man were asleep inside the home.

The woman was found pinned under the tree and pronounced dead shortly after 2 a.m.

The man was sent to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

