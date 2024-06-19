Live Radio
Truck carrying 40,000 pounds of beer goes up in flames on I-95 causing delays in Stafford Co.

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

June 19, 2024, 5:32 PM

The aftermath of a tractor trailer fire on I-95 in Stafford County on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (Courtesy VDOT Fredericksburg via X)
A truck hauling 40,000 pounds of beer went up in flames Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 95 in Stafford County, Virginia, causing miles of backups and, perhaps, making drivers wish they could drown their sorrows.

The fire started around 3:45 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the interstate, just before exit 140 for Courthouse Road. The northbound lanes were shut down for about 20 minutes so crews could put out the fire, and backups were as long as five miles as of 5 p.m.

Photos posted by the Virginia Department of Transportation on X showed the truck’s trailer with scorch marks and holes on either side. Beer cans were stacked inside the truck, with some strewn onto the street and others likely incinerated.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Below is a map of the area where the fire happened.

WTOP’s Dave Dildine contributed to this report.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

trobertson@wtop.com

