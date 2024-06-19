Truck carrying 40,000 pounds of beer goes up in flames on I-95 causing delays in Stafford Co.

A truck hauling 40,000 pounds of beer went up in flames Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 95 in Stafford County, Virginia, causing miles of backups.

The fire started around 3:45 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the interstate, just before exit 140 for Courthouse Road. The northbound lanes were shut down for about 20 minutes so crews could put out the fire, and backups were as long as five miles as of 5 p.m.

Photos posted by the Virginia Department of Transportation on X showed the truck’s trailer with scorch marks and holes on either side. Beer cans were stacked inside the truck, with some strewn onto the street and others likely incinerated.

Two lanes on I-95 northbound remain closed. Truck hauling 40,000 pounds of beer caught fire. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/1IbPzIgUTB — VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) June 19, 2024

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Below is a map of the area where the fire happened.

WTOP’s Dave Dildine contributed to this report.

