Stafford man arrested after hitting woman’s vehicle with hammer

During the early hours of Saturday, a woman told deputies that she was driving down Rockdale Road in Stafford, Virginia, delivering newspapers, when a man approached her vehicle and started hitting it with a hammer.

A Stafford, Virginia, man was arrested over the weekend after the sheriff’s office said he hit a woman’s vehicle with a hammer.

Rick Lynn Asbury Jr., 38, faces multiple charges, including destruction of property, disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

During the early hours of Saturday, a woman told deputies that she was driving down Rockdale Road delivering newspapers, when a man approached her vehicle and started hitting it with a hammer.

Deputies canvassed the area in search of the suspect when they found him stopped in a pickup truck, blocking the roadway. He started to drive off, nearly hitting a cruiser. He ended up in a ditch, the sheriff’s office said. Asbury then got out of the truck and ran off into his home.

Asbury was taken into custody after a perimeter was established. He followed deputies’ orders, the sheriff’s office said.

During a search of his truck, deputies found several hammers and a small, clear bag with a white, powdery substance. The sheriff’s office added that a broken hammer was found in the road by his home.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.