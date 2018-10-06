Boil water alert lifted in Stafford County

Residents may resume normal water use but should take the following precautionary measures after a boil alert

WASHINGTON — The boil water alert for parts of Stafford County was lifted Friday afternoon.

Officials say that test results show that there is no evidence of contamination.

Residents may resume normal water use but should take precautionary measures after a boil alert, such as flushing their water to clear the plumbing. This includes interior and exterior faucets, showers, water and ice dispenser, water treatment units among other things.

For complete instructions go to the county’s website.

The boil water alert was issued last Tuesday, and it affected residents south of Eskimo Hill Road, east of Interstate 95 and in the Mountain View Road and Ramoth Church Road areas.

The alert came after complications from a water main break in south Stafford County Tuesday, according to county officials.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.