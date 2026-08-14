Yubol takes LPGA Tour lead into the weekend in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Arpichaya Yubol of Thailand shot her second straight 6-under 66 to take the second-round lead Friday…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Arpichaya Yubol of Thailand shot her second straight 6-under 66 to take the second-round lead Friday in The Standard Portland Classic at Columbia-Edgewater Country Club.

“It’s pretty good day for my putter.” Yubol said.

Fellow Thai player Pajaree Anannarukarn was a stroke back with Sophia Schubert and Hye-Jin Choi. Anannarukarn and Schubert shot 66, and Choi had a 67 on the tree-lined course.

“I had five or six weeks off at home leading up to this, and I worked really hard,” Schubert said. “Worked on my putting because that’s what I need to work on. It’s just really been clicking, making putts.”

The 24-year-old Yubol is winless in four seasons on the LPGA Tour. She finished second this year at Mayakoba and the ShopRite LPGA.

After birdieing in the par-4 17th to get to 13 under, Yubol bogeyed the par-4 18th for her first bogey on the week.

“It’s golf, so it always happens,” Yubol said. “For me, 36 holes with just one bogey is amazing.”

Haeran Ryu, the winner of consecutive majors this year at the KPMG Women’s PGA and Evian Championship, topped a large group at 9 under. She shot 68.

Lexi Thompson missed the cut with rounds of 73 and 72 after announcing that she’s going to be a mother. Thompson posted Tuesday on Instagram a photo with husband Max Provost and photos of the sonogram of a girl due in February.

First-round leader Mariel Galdiano followed her opening 65 with a 71 to drop into a tie for 12th at 8 under.

Amateur Maria Jose Marin of Colombia, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion who was tied for second after an opening 66, shot a 75 to make the cut on the number. She’s preparing for her senior season at Arkansas, where she was the 2025 NCAA individual champion.

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