Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|69
|55
|.556
|+8½
|Boston
|67
|58
|.536
|+6
|Baltimore
|61
|64
|.488
|—
|Detroit
|61
|64
|.488
|—
|Texas
|61
|64
|.488
|—
|Minnesota
|61
|65
|.484
|½
|Toronto
|61
|65
|.484
|½
|Cleveland
|60
|65
|.480
|1
|Seattle
|59
|66
|.472
|2
___
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 6
Boston 11, Arizona 1
Minnesota 4, Atlanta 2
Detroit 8, Pittsburgh 5
Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 5, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit (Jobe 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 9-11), 12:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 12-8) at Minnesota (Bradley 9-5), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Holmes 5-5), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 7-1) at Boston (Tolle 8-6), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 8-6) at Baltimore (Bassitt 4-4), 6:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Houser 3-7) at Cleveland (Messick 9-7), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Scherzer 1-5) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 12-5), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 9-7) at Milwaukee (May 6-7), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (Cavalli 10-5) at Texas (deGrom 8-8), 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|73
|53
|.579
|+6
|Philadelphia
|68
|58
|.540
|+1
|San Diego
|67
|59
|.532
|—
|Arizona
|66
|60
|.524
|1
|Miami
|64
|62
|.508
|3
|St. Louis
|64
|62
|.508
|3
___
Monday’s Games
St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 1, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 2, San Diego 1
Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings, 2nd game
Philadelphia 6, Miami 5
Boston 11, Arizona 1
Minnesota 4, Atlanta 2
Detroit 8, Pittsburgh 5
Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 5, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit (Jobe 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 9-11), 12:35 p.m.
San Diego (King 8-8) at N.Y. Mets (Stock 0-2), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 12-8) at Minnesota (Bradley 9-5), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Holmes 5-5), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 7-1) at Boston (Tolle 8-6), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 13-7) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-9), 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Houser 3-7) at Cleveland (Messick 9-7), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 5-10) at Cincinnati (Burns 14-2), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 9-7) at Milwaukee (May 6-7), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (Cavalli 10-5) at Texas (deGrom 8-8), 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
___
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