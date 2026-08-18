Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 69 55 .556 +8½ Boston 67 58 .536 +6…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 69 55 .556 +8½ Boston 67 58 .536 +6 Baltimore 61 64 .488 — Detroit 61 64 .488 — Texas 61 64 .488 — Minnesota 61 65 .484 ½ Toronto 61 65 .484 ½ Cleveland 60 65 .480 1 Seattle 59 66 .472 2

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Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 6

Boston 11, Arizona 1

Minnesota 4, Atlanta 2

Detroit 8, Pittsburgh 5

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 5, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Jobe 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 9-11), 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 12-8) at Minnesota (Bradley 9-5), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Holmes 5-5), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 7-1) at Boston (Tolle 8-6), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 8-6) at Baltimore (Bassitt 4-4), 6:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Houser 3-7) at Cleveland (Messick 9-7), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Scherzer 1-5) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 12-5), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 9-7) at Milwaukee (May 6-7), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Cavalli 10-5) at Texas (deGrom 8-8), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 73 53 .579 +6 Philadelphia 68 58 .540 +1 San Diego 67 59 .532 — Arizona 66 60 .524 1 Miami 64 62 .508 3 St. Louis 64 62 .508 3

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Monday’s Games

St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 1, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 2, San Diego 1

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings, 2nd game

Philadelphia 6, Miami 5

Boston 11, Arizona 1

Minnesota 4, Atlanta 2

Detroit 8, Pittsburgh 5

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 5, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Jobe 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 9-11), 12:35 p.m.

San Diego (King 8-8) at N.Y. Mets (Stock 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 12-8) at Minnesota (Bradley 9-5), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Holmes 5-5), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 7-1) at Boston (Tolle 8-6), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 13-7) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-9), 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Houser 3-7) at Cleveland (Messick 9-7), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 5-10) at Cincinnati (Burns 14-2), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 9-7) at Milwaukee (May 6-7), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Cavalli 10-5) at Texas (deGrom 8-8), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

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