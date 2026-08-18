Juventus signs goalie Guglielmo Vicario on loan from Tottenham with option to buy

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus completed the loan signing of Guglielmo Vicario from Tottenham on Tuesday, bringing to an end…

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus completed the loan signing of Guglielmo Vicario from Tottenham on Tuesday, bringing to an end a goalkeeper search that dragged on for most of the offseason.

Vicario arrives on a free loan from Tottenham until June 30, 2027. Juventus has the obligation-free option to buy him for 8 million euros ($9.3 million) plus up to 2 million euros ($2.3 million) in add-ons “upon the achievement of specific objectives.”

Vicario came through the ranks at Udinese, before spells with Venezia, Perugia, Cagliari and Empoli.

He joined Tottenham in 2023 and played 117 times for the Premier League side, helping it win the Europa League in 2025.

The 29-year-old Vicario also has five appearances for Italy.

Juventus coach Luciano Spalletti was promised a new goalkeeper before the season after Michele Di Gregorio made a string of costly errors last campaign.

Juventus finished sixth in Serie A last season and kicks off the new campaign at newly promoted Frosinone on Sunday.

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