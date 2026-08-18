Sporting KC signs Brazilian forward Andre Luiz as a designated player on a 5-year contract

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Sporting Kansas City has signed Brazilian forward Andre Luiz as a designated player to a…

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Sporting Kansas City has signed Brazilian forward Andre Luiz as a designated player to a five-year contract for what the Major League Soccer club has called a club-record transfer fee from Greek club Olympiacos FC.

The exact financial outlay for Luiz was not disclosed, but the previous club record was $7.5 million that Sporting KC plaid Mexican club Chivas to acquire Alan Pulido. The deal for Luiz is pending the receipt of his visa and international transfer certificate.

“Andre is a dynamic player with pace, directness and technical ability who is coming off an excellent season in Portugal and Greece,” said David Lee, the president of soccer operations for Sporting KC. “At the age of 24, he fits with our model of adding quality players to our roster that still have their prime years ahead of them. Andre was highly coveted in some of the top leagues in the world so we are delighted that he has decided to commit his long-term future to Sporting KC.”

Luiz is coming off a breakout season that began in Portugal, where he had seven goals and six assists for Rio Ave FC. He moved to Olympiacos last January for the balance of the season, helping the perennial power finish second in Greece’s top league.

Luiz began his career at America Football Club in his native Rio de Janeiro, then played in the academy system of Flamengo, eventually earning a professional opportunity with the Brazilian club’s first team. He went on loan to Portuguese club Estrela da Amadora during the 2023-2024 season, then was acquired by Rio Ave FC in January 2025.

Sporting KC, which is 4-2-13 and last in the Western Conference, has been aggressively rebuilding from the ground up under new principal owner Peter Mallouk. That includes new front-office executives working alongside first-year manager Raphael Wicky, and a series of bold roster moves, including the ultimately failed pursuit of Egyptian star Mohammad Sallah.

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