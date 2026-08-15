DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 Sign Up Bonus for Cardinals-Cubs, MLB, NFL Preseason

We’re back, bettors, and if you are looking for the lock of the week, the latest DraftKings promo code delivers a guaranteed welcome offer that applies to this St. Louis Cardinals vs Chicago Cubs matchup, as well as all MLB games, NFL preseason action, and UFC 330 here.
New users can take advantage of this lucrative promotion to instantly boost their bankroll. By signing up and placing a $5 wager on this game at Wrigley Field, first-time customers will unlock $150 in bonus bets no matter what happens on the diamond, giving you plenty of firepower to explore other betting markets.
DraftKings Promo Code for August 15 Games
|DraftKings Promo Code
|No Code Needed
|New DraftKings User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets instantly.
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly
We love a guaranteed payout, and this DraftKings promo code is a true lock. This exciting offer is exclusively available for new DraftKings customers looking to get in on the action and rev up their bankrolls ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals vs Chicago Cubs matchup. By creating a new account and placing a simple $5 qualifying wager, you will trigger the reward. And the best part? New users will receive the bonus instantly. You don’t have to sweat out the final innings or wait for your initial bet to settle before you start swinging away.
The $150 in bonus bets is paid out as six separate $25 bonus bets, giving you multiple bullets to fire at different betting markets. Plus, remember that this flexibility extends across the sporting landscape—this offer is valid for all MLB games, NFL preseason matchups, and UFC 330. Just keep in mind that these bonus bets expire after 7 days, so make sure you use your six $25 tokens before the sportsbook permanently removes them from your account.
Use DraftKings MLB Promo Code on St. Louis Cardinals vs Chicago Cubs
The St. Louis Cardinals (61-60) hit the road to take on the Chicago Cubs (71-51) at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL. This divisional duel is scheduled for August 15, 2026, at 06:20 PM UTC, with broadcast coverage available on MARQ and CARD.
St. Louis Cardinals vs Chicago Cubs Odds & Analysis
|Bet Type
|St. Louis Cardinals
|Chicago Cubs
|Moneyline
|+159
|+159
|Total
|Over 9 (-122)
|Under 9 (+101)
|Runline
|-1.5 (+119)
|+1.5 (-143)
Momentum is a powerful force in baseball, and the Chicago Cubs are absolutely humming at home. Building a dominant 36-24 record at Wrigley Field, the Cubs have proven they can slam the door as a favorite (46-32) and scrap out wins as a gritty underdog (23-17). At the plate, Chicago’s offense is dialed in, compiling a .249 team batting average, a .756 OPS, and driving in 637 total runs. On the flip side, desperation figures to kick in for a rebound-minded St. Louis Cardinals squad sitting at a perfectly balanced 40-40 as the betting underdog and 29-27 on the road. However, St. Louis has struggled to match Chicago’s offensive firepower this season, entering the game with a lower .240 team batting average, a .692 OPS, and 516 total runs scored.
How to Activate the DraftKings Promo Code Offer
Claiming this lucrative welcome offer ahead of the first pitch is a straightforward process. The best part is that no manual DraftKings promo code is necessary to be entered when you follow the required steps.
Here is exactly what we’re going to do to unlock your rewards:
- Register a New Account: Begin by signing up for a new DraftKings account. You will need to provide standard personal information such as your name, email address, physical address, and date of birth to verify your identity and create your profile.
- Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is fully registered and verified, navigate to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $5 into your account using any of DraftKings’ secure payment methods.
- Place Your First Wager: With your account funded, browse the odds and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on the St. Louis Cardinals vs Chicago Cubs matchup. Alternatively, you can play the board—this promotion is fully eligible across all MLB games, NFL preseason, and UFC 330.
- Enjoy Your Bonus: As soon as your $5 qualifying bet is placed, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $150 in bonus bets. You do not have to wait for the final whistle or the last out to settle before you can start using your bonus rewards.