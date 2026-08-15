Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $200 Bonus + Free Pick for MLB, UFC 330

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can activate Betr promo code to unlock up to $200 in bonus value through two separate $100 no-sweat entries. Click here to get in on the action.

If either of these entries loses, you receive those tokens back in Betr Bucks up to the $100 maximum per entry, providing a reliable safety net as you build your DFS slips. Additionally, new users receive a free pick right at sign-up. This promotion is strictly for first-time customers and can be applied to any MLB matchup on the schedule or the UFC 330 card.

Betr Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $200 in No Sweat Entries

Before building your slips for the upcoming games, including the heavyweight clash between the Brewers and the Dodgers, review the essential details of this welcome offer.

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Two $100 No Sweat Entries + Free Pick Offer Last Verified On August 15, 2026

New Betr customers can take advantage of this welcome offer to secure two no-sweat entries totaling up to $200 in value. If either of those initial slips fails to convert, Betr refunds your account with up to $100 in Betr Bucks per entry. This provides a valuable buffer as you begin making your picks.

This promotion is exclusively available for new customers who meet the legal age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. It serves as the perfect opportunity to get involved in the next wave of MLB matchups. You can use your no-sweat entries to build slips for the heavyweight battle between Milwaukee and Los Angeles, the Mariners taking on the Astros, or the Phillies visiting the Twins.

MLB DFS Options This Weekend

Whether you are looking to build a slip around powerful sluggers or dominant starting pitchers, the upcoming MLB schedule offers a wealth of exciting daily fantasy markets.

Below is a look at the consensus lines for some of the biggest stars in action:

Player Hits Strikeouts Shohei Ohtani Over 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts Over 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman Over 0.5 N/A Christian Yelich Over 0.5 N/A William Contreras Over 0.5 N/A Yordan Alvarez Over 0.5 N/A Kyle Tucker Over 0.5 N/A Bryce Harper Over 0.5 N/A Jacob Misiorowski N/A Over 8.5 Justin Wrobleski N/A Under 5.5

When utilizing your no-sweat entries, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is heavily projected to record at least one hit, making his Over 0.5 hits market a popular anchor for DFS slips. Meanwhile, Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez holds a similarly strong probability of getting on base with a hit against the Mariners. Both superstars are in excellent spots to anchor your entries if you are looking for reliable floor plays.

If you want to diversify your entries beyond baseball, the Betr promo code can also be applied to the highly anticipated UFC 330 card. You can mix and match MLB projections with upcoming fight markets.

Welterweight: Islam Makhachev (c) vs. Ian Machado Garry

Islam Makhachev (c) vs. Ian Machado Garry Women’s Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern (c) vs. Gillian Robertson

Mackenzie Dern (c) vs. Gillian Robertson Lightweight: Jalin Turner vs. Kauê Fernandes

Jalin Turner vs. Kauê Fernandes Middleweight: Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dustin Stoltzfus Lightweight: Edson Barboza vs. Esteban Ribovics

How to Redeem Betr Promo Code WTOP

If you are ready to get in on the action, claiming your welcome bonus is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these steps to secure your no-sweat entries before the first pitch or the first bout: