Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $200 Bonus + Free Pick for MLB, UFC 330

New users can activate Betr promo code to unlock up to $200 in bonus value through two separate $100 no-sweat entries. Click here to get in on the action.
If either of these entries loses, you receive those tokens back in Betr Bucks up to the $100 maximum per entry, providing a reliable safety net as you build your DFS slips. Additionally, new users receive a free pick right at sign-up. This promotion is strictly for first-time customers and can be applied to any MLB matchup on the schedule or the UFC 330 card.
Betr Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $200 in No Sweat Entries
Before building your slips for the upcoming games, including the heavyweight clash between the Brewers and the Dodgers, review the essential details of this welcome offer.
|Betr Promo Code
|WTOP
|New User Offer
|Two $100 No Sweat Entries + Free Pick
|Offer Last Verified On
|August 15, 2026
New Betr customers can take advantage of this welcome offer to secure two no-sweat entries totaling up to $200 in value. If either of those initial slips fails to convert, Betr refunds your account with up to $100 in Betr Bucks per entry. This provides a valuable buffer as you begin making your picks.
This promotion is exclusively available for new customers who meet the legal age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. It serves as the perfect opportunity to get involved in the next wave of MLB matchups. You can use your no-sweat entries to build slips for the heavyweight battle between Milwaukee and Los Angeles, the Mariners taking on the Astros, or the Phillies visiting the Twins.
MLB DFS Options This Weekend
Whether you are looking to build a slip around powerful sluggers or dominant starting pitchers, the upcoming MLB schedule offers a wealth of exciting daily fantasy markets.
Below is a look at the consensus lines for some of the biggest stars in action:
|Player
|Hits
|Strikeouts
|Shohei Ohtani
|Over 0.5
|N/A
|Mookie Betts
|Over 0.5
|N/A
|Freddie Freeman
|Over 0.5
|N/A
|Christian Yelich
|Over 0.5
|N/A
|William Contreras
|Over 0.5
|N/A
|Yordan Alvarez
|Over 0.5
|N/A
|Kyle Tucker
|Over 0.5
|N/A
|Bryce Harper
|Over 0.5
|N/A
|Jacob Misiorowski
|N/A
|Over 8.5
|Justin Wrobleski
|N/A
|Under 5.5
When utilizing your no-sweat entries, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is heavily projected to record at least one hit, making his Over 0.5 hits market a popular anchor for DFS slips. Meanwhile, Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez holds a similarly strong probability of getting on base with a hit against the Mariners. Both superstars are in excellent spots to anchor your entries if you are looking for reliable floor plays.
If you want to diversify your entries beyond baseball, the Betr promo code can also be applied to the highly anticipated UFC 330 card. You can mix and match MLB projections with upcoming fight markets.
- Welterweight: Islam Makhachev (c) vs. Ian Machado Garry
- Women’s Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern (c) vs. Gillian Robertson
- Lightweight: Jalin Turner vs. Kauê Fernandes
- Middleweight: Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
- Lightweight: Edson Barboza vs. Esteban Ribovics
How to Redeem Betr Promo Code WTOP
If you are ready to get in on the action, claiming your welcome bonus is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these steps to secure your no-sweat entries before the first pitch or the first bout:
- Register Your Account: Create and register a new account on the Betr platform by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity.
- Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, you must enter promo code WTOP. Applying this exact code is required, as it triggers the no-sweat entries and unlocks your free pick.
- Make a Deposit: Fund your account using one of Betr’s secure payment methods. To claim the full value of the bonus and activate the two $100 max tokens along with your free pick, you need to deposit at least $200. You do not need to deposit the full $200 when initially signing up, but you must do so to realize the maximum value of the promotion.
- Build Your Slips: You can immediately begin analyzing the upcoming MLB slate.