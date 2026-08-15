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BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for MLB, UFC 330, NFL Preseason (Aug. 15)

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Set up a new account using our BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 here and lock in one of two welcome rewards for today’s MLB games and other betting markets on the app.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 For Sunday Games MLB

Before analyzing the August 16 slate, it is essential to understand the structural value of the new user promo. Depending on your physical location, you can claim one of the welcome offers below using the designated promo code:
BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500
New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150
New BetMGM User Offer (All Other States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer
Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.
Information Verified On August 16th, 2026
Promotion Confirmed By WTOP

Understanding The BetMGM Bonus Code Offers

For new users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, BetMGM provides a “bet $10, get $150” bonus, which yields $150 in bonus bets provided the initial $10 wager is a winner. If you are betting from any other participating US state outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, you are automatically eligible for the $1,500 first bet offer. By placing your initial wager on any of today’s MLB matchups, you establish a mathematical safety net; if your bet happens to lose, BetMGM returns the wagered amount in bonus bets, providing a secondary opportunity to deploy your capital on future games.

Take Advantage Of BetMGM MLB Sunday Bonus Code

Here is the featured games for today’s MLB slate:
  • New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays – 5:37 PM UTC
  • Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers – 8:10 PM UTC
  • Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros – 11:20 PM UTC
As you calculate how to allocate your BetMGM bonus code funds, the heavyweight clash between the Brewers and Dodgers offers a prime focal point. The Dodgers feature Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani is currently slashing a .290 batting average with 27 home runs and a .930 OPS. Freddie Freeman has a .304 batting average and an .848 OPS. Later in the evening, the Mariners travel to Daikin Park to face the Astros in another marquee matchup. Houston’s lineup features Yordan Alvarez. Alvarez brings a stellar .323 batting average, an elite 1.063 OPS, and has already crushed 28 home runs, putting him in MVP conversations. Evaluating these underlying metrics is a good recipe for success when deciding where to place your initial wager.

Steps To Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Establishing your new BetMGM account and claiming your welcome offer is a linear, straightforward process. Whether you are targeting the Astros’ team total or backing the Brewers on the runline, follow these exact steps to activate your promotion:
  1. Register a New Account: Navigate to the BetMGM sportsbook here. Initiate the sign-up process by entering standard personal information (including your name, physical address, and date of birth) to securely verify your identity and geolocation.
  2. Enter the Bonus Code: During the registration workflow, input the bonus code TOP1500 to secure the offer you qualify for.
  3. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account passes verification, access the cashier section and complete a deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment options.
  4. Place Your First Bet: With your account funded and the promo code activated, navigate to today’s MLB betting markets and lock in your initial wager.

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