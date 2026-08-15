Walker’s 10th-inning 3-run blast lifts the Astros past the Mariners 10-7

HOUSTON (AP) — Christian Walker’s three-run home run with two outs in the 10th inning lifted the Houston Astros to…

HOUSTON (AP) — Christian Walker’s three-run home run with two outs in the 10th inning lifted the Houston Astros to a 10-7 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

Yordan Alvarez hit a solo shot, his AL-leading 36th of the season, in the first. Isaac Paredes had two hits and drove in three runs.

The Mariners scored two runs in the top of the 10th before an RBI single by Paredes cut the lead to 7-6. Jose Altuve singled with two outs before Daulton Varsho drove in a run with single.

Walker then sent an off-speed pitch from Andrés Muñoz (5-5) to the train tracks atop left field to give the Astros the win.

Victor Robles had three hits and drove in two runs. His RBI triple off Enyel De Los Santos (2-3) to start the 10th put the Mariners on top.

Brock Rodden added a run with a sacrifice fly. The 26-year old, who made his MLB debut, hit an RBI ground-rule double for his first career hit in Seattle’s two-run eighth.

Walker singled with two out in the second before Cam Smith tripled to make it 2-2.

Christian Vázquez walked before Jeremy Peña’s single scored Smith to put Houston on top 3-2. George Kirby intentionally walked Alvarez to load the bases before an infield single by Paredes scored two more to make it 5-2.

Up Next

Seattle RHP Emerson Hancock (6-7, 3.35 ERA) opposes RHP Hayden Wesneski (2-0, 3.86) when the series continues Saturday night.

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