Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 68 53 .562 +8 Boston 65 56 .537 +5…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 68 53 .562 +8 Boston 65 56 .537 +5 Detroit 60 61 .496 — Texas 60 62 .492 ½ Minnesota 60 63 .488 1 Cleveland 59 63 .484 1½ Toronto 59 64 .480 2 Baltimore 58 63 .479 2 Seattle 57 65 .467 3½

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Thursday’s Games

Detroit 3, Cleveland 0

Cincinnati 9, Chicago White Sox 8

Seattle 1, N.Y. Yankees 0

Boston 7, Toronto 0

Philadelphia 7, Minnesota 1

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 0

Friday’s Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Kay 9-5) at Detroit (Melton 7-1), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 10-6) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Rogers 7-8) at Tampa Bay (Seymour 9-3), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 10-5) at Minnesota (Prielipp 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 8-6) at Cleveland (Cantillo 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hancock 6-7) at Houston (Wesneski 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Gray 14-3) at Pittsburgh (Jones 2-4), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Gore 6-9) at Athletics (Ginn 8-6), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 12:15 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 71 51 .582 +6½ San Diego 65 57 .533 +½ Philadelphia 65 58 .528 — Arizona 64 58 .525 ½ Miami 62 60 .508 2½ St. Louis 61 60 .504 3 Washington 60 63 .488 5 Cincinnati 58 62 .483 5½ Pittsburgh 59 64 .480 6

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Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 13, Miami 1

Cincinnati 9, Chicago White Sox 8

Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 0

Philadelphia 7, Minnesota 1

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis (McGreevy 4-9) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 8-1), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 4-5), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Gusto 0-3) at Cincinnati (Singer 5-11), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 10-5) at Minnesota (Prielipp 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 8-6) at Cleveland (Cantillo 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 11-4) at Atlanta (Holmes 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

Boston (Gray 14-3) at Pittsburgh (Jones 2-4), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 3:15 p.m.

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