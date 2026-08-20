Utah sues Freddie Whittingham for breach of contract after he joined his brother at Michigan

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The University of Utah is suing former assistant coach Freddie Whittingham for breach of contract…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The University of Utah is suing former assistant coach Freddie Whittingham for breach of contract after he left to join his brother Kyle’s staff at Michigan.

The lawsuit filed in Utah’s Third District Court is seeking more than $300,000 for breach of contract and at least $1 million for general and special damages.

The lawsuit contends Whittingham abandoned his roll as Utah’s tight ends coach to take the same job at Michigan despite being under contract through January 2027. It alleges Whittingham failed to provide written notice of resignation, get written consent from Utah to speak with Michigan and pay liquidation damages specified under terms of the contract.

The lawsuit also claims Whittingham failed to devote full-time attention and energy to his duties at Utah and that he actively recruited Utah players to Michigan while still employed by the school.

Kyle Whittingham coached at Utah for 21 years and was the winningest coach in school history before stepping down last fall. Michigan hired him two weeks later to replace the fired Sherrone Moore.

Freddie Whittingham had been a part of his brother’s staff at Utah for 14 years.

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