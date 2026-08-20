An inside look at final preparations for Freedom 250 Grand Prix in DC

It is the first time an IndyCar race has been held on the streets of the nation’s capital.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. How DC is preparing for the Freedom 250 Grand Prix

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix in D.C. is just days away. It is causing traffic headaches for drivers as dozens of roads are closed near the track that circles part of the National Mall and Pennsylvania Avenue.

More roads are closing as the big race approaches.

It is the first time an IndyCar race has been held on the streets of the nation’s capital. With this “once in a lifetime race nearing,” WTOP’s Luke Lukert was on Pennsylvania Avenue learning about last-minute preparations for the 250-mile race.

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