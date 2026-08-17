Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 Bonus for Monday MLB Games (Aug. 17)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can take advantage of Underdog promo code WTOP to claim an exciting welcome offer ahead of the next MLB slate: simply sign up and play $5 to instantly get $50 in bonus entries. Click here to get in on the action.

This exclusive promotion provides an immediate boost to your daily fantasy bankroll for upcoming baseball action. Whether you want to use your bonus entries on the cross-town clash between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs or the cross-country matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Boston Red Sox, this promo is the perfect place to start. We also recommend checking out the Underdog Predict offer.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP: How to Get $50 in DFS Bonuses

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions Trading involves risk, including total loss on positions. Trading decisions and their consequences are your sole responsibility. Nothing on underdogexchange.com constitutes a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell any financial instrument. UDX is subject to CFTC regulatory oversight. Promotion issued by affiliate. Offer Last Verified On August 17, 2026

Claiming the Underdog welcome offer is a straightforward way to boost your daily fantasy bankroll for the upcoming baseball schedule. By signing up with promo code WTOP and playing just $5, you will instantly get $50 in bonus entries to use on the platform.

Keep in mind that this offer is strictly reserved for new Underdog customers. To successfully claim the bonus, players must meet the platform’s minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating, legal state at the time of sign-up. Ensure you review the full terms and conditions before submitting your first $5 entry.

New players can also sign up with Underdog Predict ahead of Monday’s MLB games. This is the perfect way to sign up and start trading on your favorite players, teams and events.

Monday Night MLB DFS Projections

When utilizing your bonus entries from the Underdog promo code, the upcoming matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies offers plenty of high-ceiling projections to consider.

To take full advantage of these matchups, users should understand Underdog Predict. Underdog Predict allows sports fans to test their knowledge by making higher or lower selections on specific player stat projections. Instead of navigating complicated traditional spreads, you simply choose whether a player will exceed or fall short of a set statistical mark. This format provides a highly engaging way to follow the action, allowing you to build an entry that correlates directly with individual on-field performance rather than overall team outcomes.

Here are the top eight hitters with the highest hit projections on the board for the Dodgers-Rockies game, along with two notable pitcher strikeout lines available on Underdog:

Shohei Ohtani (LAD) @ COL: 1.5 Hits

(LAD) @ COL: 1.5 Hits Freddie Freeman (LAD) @ COL: 1.5 Hits

(LAD) @ COL: 1.5 Hits Andy Pages (LAD) @ COL: 1.5 Hits

(LAD) @ COL: 1.5 Hits Mookie Betts (LAD) @ COL: 1.5 Hits

(LAD) @ COL: 1.5 Hits Tommy Edman (LAD) @ COL: 1.5 Hits

(LAD) @ COL: 1.5 Hits Teoscar Hernández (LAD) @ COL: 1.5 Hits

(LAD) @ COL: 1.5 Hits Kyle Tucker (LAD) @ COL: 1.5 Hits

(LAD) @ COL: 1.5 Hits Cole Carrigg (COL) vs. LAD: 0.5 Hits

(COL) vs. LAD: 0.5 Hits Blake Snell (LAD) @ COL: 6.5 Strikeouts

How to Activate Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a quick and seamless process. To ensure you receive your reward, promo code WTOP is required during sign-up.

First, you will need to download the Underdog app or visit the desktop site to create and register a new account. The platform will ask for standard personal information to verify your identity. Remember, you must be a completely new user and meet all local age and region requirements to qualify.

Once your account is set up, follow these steps to secure your bonus:

Deposit Funds: Make a first deposit of at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Place an Entry: Play an entry on the board. Claim Your Bonus: After placing your qualifying entry, you will activate $50 in bonus entries to use on future games.

When you are ready to build that initial qualifying entry, you will have two different ways to structure your picks: