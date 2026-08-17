What kids are looking forward to as they go back to school in Loudoun County

For many parents, the summer was too short; for others however the new school year couldn’t come soon enough.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Loudoun Co. students head back to another school year

This story is part of WTOP’s 2026 Back to School coverage.

Tens of thousands of students were back in class Monday in Loudoun County, Virginia.

For many parents, the summer was too short; for others however the new school year couldn’t come soon enough.

When asked how it felt to see his kids go back to school after summer break, one father joked, “Oh, it feels great. Can’t wait. It’s been a long summer.”

His young daughter, Alia, told WTOP what she was most excited for going back to her first day of class at Liberty Elementary School: “Probably just like seeing my friends and just experiencing a new year here.”

“I do feel like summer for me went past pretty quick,” said Kathrine Lanford, who dropped off her first and second grade students. “They’re super excited about going back to school and meeting new friends, and they’re excited about their teachers and learning. So, I’m happy for them, and I hope that they enjoy the new school year.”

Loudoun County is launching a technology pilot program this year at several elementary schools where younger students from kindergarten to second grade will work with more technology for hands-on learning.

“I feel like the kids are very familiar with using the computer, but I mean, the school does focus a lot on STEM, which is good,” Amira Richardson said.

Her son David, however, is less concerned with technology and is looking forward to PE.

He told WTOP his favorite thing about PE is, “That we run track and we play some games, dodge ball.”

Aaron Spence, superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools, said the school system will try to balance out the use of technology for younger students to avoid prolonged screen time.

“We are in LCPS running what we call a low-tech pilot … in some of our elementary schools to try to understand the balance between good, productive use of technology and making sure that kids aren’t on screens all day,” Spence said.

He estimated elementary students are on screens only about 20 minutes a day.

For high school students though Spence said artificial intelligence has became ubiquitous and students need to learn how to use it responsibly.

“We are beginning this year to make that available to our students in high school in a way that’s been very thoughtful,” Spence said. “We’ve put guardrails around that, and we’ve worked with our teachers for several years now on how they can use it and how they’ll help their students use it.”

Older students across Loudoun County schools will have to get used to a new dress code — no showing midriff, no transparent clothes and shorts must cover their entire behind.

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