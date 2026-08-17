Bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $150 Bonus for Monday MLB Games (Aug. 17)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can capitalize on the latest bet365 bonus code offer and grab a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet. Sign up in select states to turn a $10 bet into a $365 bonus along with 50 free casino spins. Click here to unlock either offer.

With an exciting MLB slate featuring matchups like the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Colorado Rockies and the Atlanta Braves at the Minnesota Twins, bettors can use the bet365 bonus to maximize their action. This breakdown explains how baseball fans can take advantage of this welcome offer ahead of the next MLB game.

Bet365 Bonus Code for MLB Action: Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus

Whether you are looking to back the Los Angeles Dodgers or wager on the Chicago White Sox visiting the Chicago Cubs, bet365 has lines available for all upcoming matchups. If you are a new user ready to get in on the action, you can take advantage of their latest sign-up promotions. Below is a breakdown of the current offers available by state:

Bet365 Bonus Code None Required New User Offer (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA) Bet $10, Get $150 Win or Lose OR $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA) Bet $10, Get $365 + 50 Casino Spins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonuses Last Verified On August 17, 2026

New bet365 users can unlock a generous sign-up offer of $150 in bonus bets simply by placing a $10 wager, regardless of whether that initial bet wins or loses. To qualify for the promotion, your first bet must have minimum odds of -500. This means a -450 selection is perfectly fine, but a -800 favorite will not qualify. Furthermore, the wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Whether you want to back the Atlanta Braves against the Minnesota Twins or take a swing at another game on the slate, this bonus provides an excellent way to build a foundation for your bankroll.

Once your qualifying bet settles, the bonus bets will be credited to your account and will expire seven days after being added to your balance. Please note the specific regional variations: bettors in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, and VA can choose between the $150 bonus or a $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net. Additionally, new users registering from PA, NJ, and MI will instead receive $365 in bonus bets and an extra perk of 50 spins to use in bet365’s online casino.

MLB Betting Preview, Odds

With a busy schedule of baseball ahead, bet365 has lines available for all matchups. Below is a snapshot of the current moneyline, runline, and totals odds for the marquee games:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Atlanta Braves at Minnesota Twins ATL -139 / MIN +105 ATL -1.5 (+130) / MIN +1.5 (-172) 9 (O -116 / U -116) Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs CWS +135 / CHC -179 CWS +1.5 (-167) / CHC -1.5 (+125) 8 (O -122 / U -110) Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies LAD -270 / COL +200 LAD -1.5 (-172) / COL +1.5 (+130) 11 (O -104 / U -127)

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs The Crosstown Classic takes center stage as the Cubs host the White Sox. The Cubs will hand the ball to left-hander Shota Imanaga, who has put together an impressive campaign. Over 137.1 innings of work, Imanaga has racked up 130 strikeouts while maintaining a 3.74 ERA. The White Sox will counter with right-hander Luis Castillo in what sets up to be a compelling pitching duel.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies In another notable matchup, the Los Angeles Dodgers travel to face the Colorado Rockies. Los Angeles continues to be propelled by designated hitter Shohei Ohtani. Entering the game with a .289 batting average, Ohtani has launched 27 home runs and driven in 75 RBI this season. On the mound, the Dodgers will turn to veteran Blake Snell as a heavy moneyline favorite, while the Rockies look to right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano to pull off the home upset.

How to Redeem This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Getting started and unlocking your bonus bets is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer before the first pitch: